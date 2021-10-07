When you were a kid, did you ever trade your lunchbox Hostess cupcake for a friend’s homemade cookies?
With one bite, though, you realized the chocolate chips were sneaky raisins. That your classmate’s mother considered sugar an invention of the devil. That excessive nutrients lurked in the cookies for which you had sacrificed a yummy treat.
Some of us seem destined for the short end of the deal.
This month, though, we Hoosiers are trading summer for for-real autumn, and no one ends up with the dud.
A few negatives will color the change. How can we live without the isn’t-life-grand smell of a summer morning?
This geriatric flower child also will miss smelling the subtle, but glorious fragrance of my red petunia bed and watching hummingbirds and butterflies mooch off backyard zinnias. My husband will not miss mowing the lawn, but if the scent of freshly cut grass could be captured in a bottle, I would happily keep one all year.
However, I willingly trade off weeks of summer when we wear a state-wide, soggy quilt of heat and humidity. I gladly give up the downwind stench of a hog farm on a 95-degree afternoon for the clean crispness of an October day.
And if I have to lose my flowers, fall’s show-off scarlet, orange, gold, and russet foliage more than makes up for the loss. Especially as I will be done with the endless watering, watering, watering, weeding, weeding, weeding, and feeding, feeding, feeding vegetable and flower gardens demand.
Instead, I will be raking, raking, raking, right? Just part of the seasonal trade-off.
During summer, we are free from wearing coats or finding two gloves that match. Also, free from losing them in three different places. During autumn, though, I welcome last year’s warm coat like an old friend. Or I enjoy the fun of meeting a new one at a sale.
Foodwise, I will miss potato salad, made with my mother’s recipe. She put her signature dish in the same summer-only category as her white shoes, so I suppose I will do likewise.
I already miss veggies from our garden, especially tomatoes bursting with warm, sun-flavored juice. And isn’t Indiana sweet corn a foretaste of heaven?
A card-carrying fruit addict, I often buy six kinds at a time during summer. To continue that trend during cold-weather months would require a second mortgage. Weekly.
Still, who can reject fall’s trade-off? Comfort food abounds — hearty soups, roasts and crusty breads, fresh from the oven. No one in her right mind will object to apple crisp and caramel apples, not to mention, pumpkin pie and the variety of yummy pumpkin spice foods available this time of year. However, I doubt I will sample the pumpkin-spice burger preferred by some. Or organic pumpkin-spice-kale chips.
Other seasonal trade-offs come to mind:
I will miss nightly concerts by cicadas and light shows by fireflies. I welcome the mosquitoes’ demise.
Likewise, I will miss sitting on the patio at restaurants. I welcome sitting beside the fireplace.
I’ll miss: the barbecue fragrances pervading my neighborhood. Welcome: the woodsmoke smell that says, “I’m keeping someone warm.”
I’ll miss: our ceiling fan’s soft-kiss breezes as we sleep. Welcome: warm quilts and flannel jammies.
I’ll miss: flip-flop freedom. Welcome: my favorite boots.
I will happily exchange:
Wearing flab-revealing tops for flannel shirts.
Processing fruit for the freezer at 10:30 p.m., versus eating it in a cobbler at 10:30 p.m.
Taking multiple, daily baths to wash off sweat, bug spray and sunblock for single baths whose effects last more than an hour.
Unfortunately, we all will trade air-conditioning costs for heating bills.
Also, we fans who have been watching the Cubs lose will switch to watching the Colts lose.
I did say there were some negatives.
Still, though we lose isn’t-life-grand summer mornings, we savor those of October, when, as James Whitcomb Riley describes,
The air’s so appetizin’; and the landscape through the haze
Of a crisp and sunny morning of the airly autumn days
Is a pictur’ that no painter has the colorin’ to mock—
When the frost is on the punkin and the fodder’s in the shock.
I believe the summer-fall trade-off is fair, don’t you? Even though good-for-us virtues, like those blasted cookie nutrients, lurk in both seasons.
Bottom line, unlike those deceptive cookies, both summer and fall taste pretty good.
