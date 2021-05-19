Professionals on the cusp of retirement are often excited about what lies ahead. Some prospective retirees may look forward to traveling once they no longer have to go to work each day, while others may plan to return to school. Regardless of how adults envision spending their retirement, they’re going to need money when they’re no longer being paid by their employers.
As retirement nears, some professionals may be concerned that they haven’t saved enough. There’s no one-size-fits-all answer in regard to how much money people will need in retirement. People who are worried they haven’t saved enough can try various strategies to build up their account balances before they officially call it a career.
- Take advantage of catch-up contributions. Adults who are 50 or older are eligible to take advantage of catch-up contributions. These are designed to help people over 50 contribute more to certain retirement accounts, such as a 401(k) or IRA, than statutory limits would otherwise allow. There are limits that govern the amount of money people can designate as catch-up contributions, but taking advantage of this perk can help people save more as retirement draws closer.
- Consider relocating. A recent study from the Employee Benefit Research Institute found that housing costs accounted for 49 percent of seniors’ spending. Professionals nearing retirement who live in areas traditionally associated with a high cost of living can begin to rethink their long-term housing strategy. Relocating to an area with a lower cost of living is one option, while those who prefer to remain in their current town or city can consider downsizing to a smaller home to reduce their property taxes and monthly utility bills.
- Continue investing. Conventional wisdom suggests moving away from investing in stocks the closer you get to retirement. Though that’s a sound strategy, professionals who are trying to build their retirement savings in the final years before retiring could be missing out on significant growth by abandoning stocks entirely. Speak with a financial advisor about stock-based investments and your risk tolerance. Maintaining a diversified portfolio with a little risk can be a great way to grow your savings as retirement draws near.
Professionals approaching retirement may be dealing with a mix of excitement and anxiety, particularly if they’re concerned about their retirement savings. Various strategies can help quell such anxiety and make it easier for professionals over 50 to build their savings as retirement nears.
