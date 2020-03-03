Sandra Dean Garner Hall, 55, North Manchester, passed away on Friday evening Feb. 28, 2020, at her residence.
Born April 11, 1964, in Gary, Indiana, she was the daughter of Dennis Dale Bush and the former Ruby Jean Hood. On July 2, 1979, in Kewanna, Indiana, she was married to Robert Howard Hall, and he survives.
She attended Kewanna High School and was a homemaker most of her life. She loved crafting, sewing, and baking.
Survivors include her husband, Bob Hall, North Manchester; five daughters, Sandra Hall (Andy Langley), North Manchester; Edna Hall (David Fodge), Kokomo; Jessica Powers (James Bowman), Roann; Tonya (Kevin) Rasmussen, Kokomo; and Pamela (John) Rasmussen, Kokomo; thirteen grandchildren, Marissa (Owen) Turner, Dasha Hall, Isaiah Hall, Chelsea Powers, Tristen Rasmussen, Michael Powers, Alicia Rasmussen, Josh McCoy, Dylan Hall, Ayden Bowman, Leland Fodge, Dominik Fodge, and Hunter Rasmussen; father, Dennis Bush, Livingston, Tennessee; five siblings, Kathleen (Joseph) Beverly, Valparaiso; Joyce (Jim) Arnes, Sebring, Florida; Barbara Garner, Rochester; Edna (Mike) Sullivan, Williamston, North Carolina; and Clifford (Louann) Garner, Hammond; many nieces and nephews; and former son-in-law, Matthew Powers, Lebanon.
She was preceded in death by her mother.
Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, March 4, 2020, at McClain Funeral Home, Denver, Indiana, with Pastor Dirk Raderstorf officiating. Burial in Odd Fellows, Rochester, Indiana.
Visitation will be from 4 p.m. – 7 p.m. on Tuesday, at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the family to assist with expenses.
McClain Funeral Home, Denver, Indiana, has been entrusted with arrangements. The online guestbook can be signed at www.mcclainfh.com.
