Ruth Evelyn Bowland, 95, of Peru passed away at 2:02 AM, on Sunday, September 3, 2023, at Dukes Memorial Hospital. She was born in Peru on June 14, 1928, the daughter of Hugh and Martha Ginney Smith. Evelyn married Ralph E. Bowland on February 19, 1954 and he preceded her on August 23, 2001.
Evelyn was a member of the First Christian Church and a homemaker. She thoroughly enjoyed gardening, especially working in her flower and vegetable gardens, but her most treasured role was serving her family as a devoted wife to her husband, children, grandchildren and great grandchildren and she will be dearly missed by all who loved her.
She is survived by her son Meredith Altman and his wife Ivy of Peru, daughters Mary Dennis and her husband Carl of Peru, and Cathy Middlesworth and her husband Danny of Swayzee; grandchildren Jason (Valerie) Altman, Tonya (Brent) Newhouse, and Elaine (Neil) Sweet; great grandchildren Kelsey (Dillon) Ubel, Haley Altman, Bryce (Casey) Newhouse, Eric Altman, Caleb (Marlie) Newhouse, Ellery Newhouse, Ashlyn Sweet, and Brielle Sweet; and great-great grandchildren Stella Ubel, Dylan Ubel, Jr. , Waylon Ubel, Rivera Ubel, Katie Rose and Regan Newhouse. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Ralph E. Bowland, grandson Chris Dennis, one brother and three sisters.
A service celebrating the life of Ruth Evelyn Bowland will be held at 3:00 PM, Wednesday, September 6, 2023, at the Eikenberry-Eddy Funeral Home, 84 W. Main St., Peru with Pastor Kent Malott officiating. Burial will be in Park Lawn Cemetery, Amboy, IN. Family and friends will gather from 1:00 PM until the time of the service on Wednesday.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made through the Eikenberry-Eddy Funeral Home to the Alzheimer’s Association.
Family and friends may leave a memory or message of condolence by visiting the online obituary at www.eddyfuneralhomes.com or on Facebook at Eddy Funeral Homes, Inc.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.