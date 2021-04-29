If you know me at all, you know that running is not my thing. How about you?
When I was a child, running was like breathing. I did not form an opinion of it, one way or another. It came so naturally I did not realize I was dashing down a school hall at top speed until a teacher trumpeted, “Stop running!”
Or when my mother sighed, “I wish I had that kind of energy.”
Both would have agreed with a Central American missionary who for decades directed a boys’ school: “They’re perfectly normal — they run when they should walk and walk when they should run.”
When pitted against others in PE races, though, my relaxed attitude vanished. Once, despite my long legs and fierce determination, a smaller girl beat me out of first place. Afterward, I experienced the beginnings of an adult approach to running, namely: My legs hurt; my chest hurts; please let me go around the corner and puke alone in peace.
The addition of running up and down bleachers began to solidify my adult opinion. I grew even less fond of running when PE teachers and coaches punished us “losers” of ballgames by inflicting extra laps. Oh, the injustice of it all.
I enjoyed volleyball, basketball, soccer, and baseball — even folk dancing. Fortunately, we did not have to run extra laps if we possessed two left feet, which I did. But when I fulfilled my PE requirement, I did not miss running at all. No more injustice!
Until I married. The jogging craze had swept the country, and my new husband decided we should get physically fit. Together.
While Hubby was enjoying a leisurely jog, I sprinted. No wonder, as his legs were six inches longer than mine. Once more, I became a loser.
Our “togetherness” runs lasted two weeks — only because I was a newlywed in love. Sort of.
Though when we produced three children together, I learned to run again, huffing and puffing as my toddlers’ DNA steered them toward busy streets, poison ivy, and pony-sized dogs that possessed three sets of teeth.
Who worried about becoming physically fit?
Even after our son outgrew the toddler stage, on family hikes, he dashed a mile ahead, often disappearing for long stretches. I bowed to the talents of his long-legged father. You wanted to get physically fit? Enjoy, dear.
Eventually, though, middle age loomed. My children gravitated toward the opposite sex instead of Dobermans and pit bulls. Running to rescue my offspring did little good, so I abandoned it in favor of prayer.
An excellent approach, as ultimately, they chose great spouses.
However, my pounds piled up.
I had noted that joggers never smiled, so I delayed joining their ranks as long as possible. Finally, though, I bought running shoes, planned routes, and ran.
If you exercise self-discipline and gradually increase distance and speed, veteran runners told me, you will reach a magical zone in which both mind and body savor the experience.
Right.
Once more, my legs hurt; my chest hurt; and I wanted nothing more than to go around the corner and puke alone in peace.
My self-disciplined husband, now running in distance races, was slowed by major injuries.
“If we keep up this pace,” I told him, “we’ll be in wheelchairs before we turn fifty. But we’ll be physically fit.”
I switched to roller blading — much more fun. Besides, I had not yet broken any bones. No pain, no gain, right?
Now, with the years, as well as the pounds, piling up, Hubby and I have decided we manufacture enough creaks and cracks without seeking new ways to multiply them. Injuries? We can get hurt while reading on the sofa. So we ride our bicycle built for two and content ourselves with walking and waving to the excellent Taylor University cross-country teams as they zoom past.
And, on family hikes, we watch our children chase after their sons when they disappear a mile ahead. Our kids wipe their sweating foreheads, rub their aching backs and sigh, “Man, I wish I had their energy.”
