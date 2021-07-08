Roger P. Smith, 76, of Logansport, IN, passed away peacefully on Monday, June 28, 2021 at McKinney Place with his daughter by his side.
Roger Palmer Smith was born Feb. 15, 1945, to Theodore P. and Evelyn G. (Drogen) Smith in Fargo, ND. He was baptized at Page Lutheran Church in Page, ND. Roger attended a country school during his early years and then later graduated from Colgate High School, Colgate, ND.
In 1963 Roger was drafted into the U.S. Army and completed basic training at Fort Leonard, MO. In 1964 he did a tour in Vietnam. Upon completion of his military service he returned home to Peru, IN.
Roger was a great horseman winning several ribbons and awards and he loved teaching others about horses. He was a Miami County 4-H Leader and a Horse Advisor for Area 8 and served on the Indiana State Horse Council. Roger was a member of the Indiana Buckskin Horse Assoc., Appaloosa Horse Assoc., and the American Quarter Horse Assoc. He served as a board member of the Mid-American Buckskin Assoc. He competed in local and other state horse shows at the Buckskin World Show, along with breeding many Appaloosa and Quarter horses.
Upon returning to Peru after serving his country, he worked for Delco Electronics, in Kokomo, IN. He was a fireman for the Peru Fire Department, which he later retired from. He was part owner of Miami Trucking and after several years he moved to Deming, New Mexico where he opened his own business: S-Bar-S & Leather Shop, where he made saddles, TAC, shoes and also repaired TAC. He was a supervisor for a road construction crew and managed employees. Roger then returned to Peru and worked for Continental Construction running dozers and excavating equipment.
Roger’s biggest accomplishment, along with Betty Smith, was helping raise their daughter, Barb. Roger taught Barb how to train horses at a very young age along with helping others with no questions asked or anything in return. He taught her the art of how to drive a standard shift, backing semi-trailers, running a dozer, and building decks and horse stalls.
He is survived by his daughter, Barb Smith, Peru, IN; sisters, Sharon Sprenger, Fargo, ND, and Sandra Gerbitz, Ocala, FL; sister-in-law Janice Smith, Delavan, WI; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers: Lyle and Ronnie, and brother-in-laws: Byron Sprenger and Randy Gerbitz
There will be a memorial service held on Thursday, July 15, 2021 from 5 pm to 7 pm at Flowers-Leedy Funeral Home, 105 W 3rd St, Peru, IN 46970. Military service will be provided by the Miami County Military Rites Team. Following the service, there will be food and refreshments at the old Fire Station in Peru.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Roger’s name to Indiana Horse Rescue, 916 S Prairie Ave, Frankfort, IN 46041; and/or Peru Animal Care & Control, 75 German St, Peru, IN 46970.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Flowers-Leedy Funeral Home. Family and friends may sign the online guestbook at www.FlowersLeedyAllen.com.
