Robert L. Palmer, 82, of Van Buren, IN, passed away at 6:05 PM on Monday, Nov. 29, 2021, at Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne, IN. He was born on March 16, 1939, in Jackson Twp., Wells County, IN. He and Mary were married on Nov. 23, 1961, at Oak Chapel Church in Grant County Indiana. Robert received his master’s degree in Physics at the University of Wisconsin in Milwaukee. Robert was a member of ISTA and taught Math at Madison Grant for 37 years. He also volunteered for Meals on Wheels and was a former member of the town board in Van Buren, Indiana. Robert was known for his love of IU Basketball, reading, riding his motorcycle, and walking. He was an animal lover, especially his grand dogs. Robert loved teaching and rhubarb pie and loved his family above all else. Robert enjoyed staying in his lake cottage and traveling to Florida.
Loving Survivors Include: Wife – Mary Palmer of Van Buren, IN, Daughter – Julie (J.D.) Pearson of East Peoria, IL, Son- Michael (Amy) Palmer of Buford, GA, and numerous Nieces & Nephews and Cousins.
He was preceded in death by his Father – Leeland “Lee” Palmer, Mother - Belva Mae (Garrett) Palmer, Sister – Martelle Palmer, Brother - John Palmer, Sister - Wilma Lacey Crouch and Nephew-Timothy Lacey.
Friends and family may gather to visit at Ferguson & Glancy Funeral Home, located at 201 W. Main St. Van Buren, IN 46991, on Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, from 11AM to 3PM. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, at 3PM with Pastor Dewey Zent officiating.
Preferred memorials: Harvest House Food Pantry, 210 North First Street Van Buren, IN 46991.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Ferguson & Glancy Funeral Home in Van Buren.
Online condolences may be made at www.glancyfuneralhomes.com
