Robert Hulce (Bob), 71 passed away Nov. 24, 2021. He was a Vietnam Veteran and a member of the American Legion. He was an Evangelist, carpenter and missionary.
He is survived by his (wife) Brenda, daughter Angelita, step daughters Hammonds, Whits and step daughter-in-law Kari Sheets. Grandaughters Josie Hulce, Pearl, Savannah, Jaelyn, Karleigh Robinson, Kenzi Buck, Makhazin Wright, Wootens, Kayla Corey (Mo). Nephew Dan Bowman and niece Sarah Napper.
He is preceded in death by Sam, Vicki, Tom, Joseph and (wife) Sandy Hulce. Tim Wright (son).
A service at the V. A. Marion National Centenary will be Dec. 9, 2021 at 2pm.
