Mr. and Mrs. Robert Laughlin recently observed their 75th wedding anniversary with a celebration in honor of the occasion.
Robert Laughlin and Barbara Swingley were married in an evening candlelight service on Feb. 12, 1948 at the Jonesboro Presbyterian Church with the Rev. John Constant officiating.
Barbara and Bob grew up together as childhood playmates and friends, living just one block apart in Jonesboro. They started dating in high school where Bob played basketball for the Jonesboro Zebra and Barbara was a cheerleader.
They were married a year after graduating.
Bob retired from Transport Motor Express Trucking Company/Teamsters Union, and Barbara retired from RCA Accounting Department.
They have two daughters, Linda (Jeff) Young and Robin McCown. They also have two grandchildren, Chanse (Dara) Young and Lindsay (Ron) Howell. Their great-grandchildren are Kreigh and Kinley Young and Olivia and Bodie Howell.
The Laughlins have emjoyed making memories throughout the years by taking several anniversary cruises to the Bahamas, lake get-togethers with family and friends, plus trips and vacations with all the family.
