I missed my Southern siblings. I wanted to attend a writers’ retreat in Savannah, Georgia. I also wanted to visit a friend in Tennessee. Time for a road trip!
Why drive instead of fly?
First, I dislike heights. And spiels about oxygen masks, when I would rather wear a parachute.
Second, recent flights have been delayed, cancelled, rescheduled, re-delayed and re-cancelled until I wondered if a camel ride would prove more efficient.
But camels spit. So, I drove.
Third, I wanted adventure. I had spent too many days fighting with my laptop. Days when adventure consisted of hoping the Cubs might actually win.
Too many days of feeling old.
So, I packed a huge suitcase. “Ha! No extra charges!”
I stuffed my Kia with healthy snacks, extra umbrellas and spare anvils. Just because I could.
Why not take my husband instead? An adjunct professor, he was buried in final grades.
Hubby showed me – again – how to work with Lavinia, my phone’s snooty GPS.
I was ready.
With a kiss and reminder to water my plants, I began my Grand Adventure.
The Kia and I enjoyed Indiana’s friendly highways. I conquered a high bridge over the Ohio River without hyperventilating. Hilly terrain in Kentucky and Tennessee did not faze us.
Finding my friend’s residence did. After all, the only nearby landmark was a giant water park. Why did Lavinia think I would notice that? Although, without Hubby, she refused to talk.
Eventually, my Tennessee friend and I enjoyed our visit.
Maybe Lavinia would help navigate the Appalachians.
No. Too scared. But not as scared as I was.
Perhaps Hoosiers should not be allowed to drive through mountains. Especially when half the roads are under construction, populated with a million semitrailers. Also, most Indiana highways do not feature tunnels. Or warnings of blastings to come.
Still, I did not get lost.
Not until, having forgotten to transfer my sister’s current address to my phone, I stopped at her former home in Augusta. Fortunately, the present owner was nice to clueless Yankees.
I eventually arrived at Sis’s, celebrating a fun reunion with her and my brother. Strange that siblings, young and old, if residing in the same house, wish each other on the moon. Yet, when separated by miles, they brave even mountains to be together.
My short drive to Savannah took way too long. Whoever posted signs around Georgia’s back highways could not tell east from west any better than I could. Like biblical Israelites, I wandered in the wilderness. Not 40 years, but it seemed like 100, thanks to Lavinia, who still refused to speak to me.
Eventually (a key word), I found the Savannah hotel and retreat. Writing friends and I enjoyed learning and cheering each other on.
Returning home, I vowed to take the flattest route – hopefully, without detouring to Kansas.
However, the Kia, a still-sulky Lavinia and I drove through hilly Georgia, Alabama, Tennessee and Kentucky. Our journey’s solitary storm occurred (of course) at night when every motel posted “No Vacancy” signs.
Still, the trip home proved easier. I arrived with a huge suitcase of dirty clothes and untouched, healthy snacks.
Hubby had even watered my plants.
Was my road trip worth it? Given gas, food and hotel costs, driving had not saved us money – and my most expensive on-the-road hotel room featured holes in sheets. Too-friendly semis nearly nosed my Kia over cliffs without offering either oxygen or parachute. I risked my life crossing bridges.
Yet …
Instead of trapping myself in a plane/airport full of other grouchy passengers, I had embraced the freedom of the open road.
The mountains, though terrifying, stunned me with their beauty. I survived tunnels without stopping midway and backing out. I crossed five high bridges without needing an ambulance.
I appreciated housekeepers with cleaning fetishes and kind motel clerks who, though unable to offer me a room, refreshed this tired traveler. Plus, the blessings of connecting with family and writing friends cannot be measured.
Though John Steinbeck shared his nationwide jaunt with a friendly poodle and I with hostile Lavinia, I experienced some of the joys he expressed in “Travels with Charley.” We might be old, but we still craved adventure. I think Steinbeck would agree our journeys were grand.
But coming home was grander.
