Rita R. Norris, 88, life-long Frankfort resident, passed away Friday, Feb. 18, 2022, in Wesley Manor Health Care Pavilion.
Rita was born Aug. 20, 1933, in Frankfort, to Howard and Alice (Murray) Woolfington. She married James Norris on Jan. 20, 1952, in Antioch, and he preceded her in death on May 22, 2012.
Rita graduated from Jackson High School and attended Ball State University. She worked as a waitress and kitchen help at various restaurants, was a CNA and Nurse Aide for three years, and also serviced vending machines for seven years. Rita was a member of Manson Congregational Church where she was a Sunday School teacher and sang in the choir. She was a member of Moose Lodge #7 and enjoyed going to garage sales and singing with Singing Saints during her years at Wesley Manor.
Rita is survived by her children, Michael (Sandy) Norris, Bradley Norris, and Howard (Teresa) Norris, all of Frankfort, Julie (Roger) Gregory of Lafayette, and Margie (Rick) Davis of Franklin, Indiana; brother, Lewis Woolfington of Huntley, Illinois; sister, Fran (Michael) Lanum of Frankfort; 15 grandchildren; 37 great-grandchildren; and 6 great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; brother, David Howard Woolfington; brother and sister-in-law, Tim and Sharon Woolfington; sister, Janet Mitchell; sister-in-law, Jan Woolfington; brother-in-law, Leroy Mitchell; and grandson, Craig Norris.
Visitation will be Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022, from 11 a.m. to the beginning of the service at 1 p.m. at Genda Funeral Home in Frankfort. Pastor Rick Davis will officiate. Memorials in Rita’s name may be made to Wesley Manor’s Employee Appreciation Fund. Live stream of service will be available. Online condolences may be left at www.gendafuneralhome.com.
