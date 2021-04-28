Rita A. Maxey, 78, Marion, passed away at 12:50 am on Tuesday, April 27, 2021, at Colonial Oaks Health & Rehabilitation Center in Marion. She was born in Peru, Indiana, on Friday, November 6, 1942, to Lyman and Aileen (Houser) Puterbaugh. She married Hiram G. "Bones" Maxey, and he preceded her in death on December 3, 1999.
Rita graduated from Marion High School and attended Indiana Business College. She was a site supervisor with Marion Housing Authority. She was a member of St. Paul Catholic Church, American Legion Auxiliary, Amvets Auxiliary, 40 & 8 Le Femmes, and Altar Rosary.
Survivors include her sons, James (Christine) Lanternier of Converse, Joseph (Margarita) Lanternier of San Antonio, TX, and Matthew (Natalie) Lanternier of Iowa City, IA; grandson, John Lanternier; granddaughters, Elise Lanternier, Paula Lanternier, and Claire Lanternier; and sisters, Rebecca (Phil) Townsend-Rinearson of Battle Creek, MI, and Karman Moser of Marion.
She was also preceded in death by her parents.
The family will receive visitors from 1:00 pm to 5:00 pm on Sunday, May 2, 2021, at Needham-Storey-Wampner Funeral Service, North Chapel, 1341 N. Baldwin Ave., Marion, IN.
A funeral service to celebrate Rita's life will take place at 10:30 am on Monday, May 3, 2021, at St. Paul Catholic Church. Father Ted Rothrock will be officiating with burial following at Grant Memorial Park.
Memorial contributions may be directed to St. Paul Catholic Parish, 1031 W. Kem Rd., Marion, IN 46952.
Memories may be shared online at www.nswcares.com.
