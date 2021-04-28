Marion, IN (46952)

Today

Showers and thundershowers this evening will give way to steady rain overnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low near 60F. Winds SW at 15 to 25 mph, becoming ESE and decreasing to less than 5 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

