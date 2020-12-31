Rickie Ray "Rick" Cook, 60, Marion, passed away in his home on Sunday, December 27, 2020. He was born in Marion, Indiana, on Saturday, August 27, 1960, to Diamond and Betty (Spurling) Cook.
Rick worked in construction and as a mechanic throughout his career. He enjoyed smoking meats on his grill, camping, taking long Harley rides, listening to music, and going to concerts. He loved spending time with his family and friends, especially with his great-granddaughter, Avery, and his best friend, Lu!
He is survived by his mother, Betty Cook; daughter, Crystal Keller of Marion; sisters, Deborah Sheren of Marion, Brenda (Jerry) Heard of Fort Wayne, and Rae-Jean (Mark) Cook-Hansel of TN; granddaughters, Ashlyne Cordle and Bayley Calvert; great-granddaughter, Avery Cordle; lifelong friend, Debra Johnson of Marion; many nieces and nephews; several great-nieces and great-nephews; and special great-niece, Lauren "Red"; and hybrid wolf, Lu.
He was preceded in death by his father and his sister, Diane Cook-Spencer.
The family will receive visitors from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, January 5, 2021, at Grant Memorial Park Mausoleum Chapel, 1606 W. 26th St., Marion, IN.
Immediately following the time of visitation, a funeral service to celebrate Rick's life will begin at 2:00 p.m.
Arrangements are entrusted to Integrity Funeral Care, 2901 S. Washington St., Marion, IN.
Memories may be shared online at www.ifccares.com.
