Mr. and Mrs. Leland R. Richey of Swayzee are celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary. Leland and Alice Druck Richey were married Sept. 22, 1961 by the late Rev. Herbert Fisher at the Sweetser Church of the Brethren, now known as Liberty Baptist Church in Sweetser.
Mr. Richey retired from Chrysler Corp. in Kokomo with 31 years of service. He also farmed, and his grandson now farms their land.
Mrs. Richey was a stay-at-home mother until 1969 before she was employed by General Motors in Kokomo, where she retired in 1999 with 30 years of service.
The couple lives on a small farm that has been in the family for six generations.
They are the proud parents of Ronda and Brian Middlesworth, of Marion; Robin and Larry Rogers, of Marion; the late Ryan Ray Richey of Swayzee. Their grandchildren include Sheena and Frank Jurkiewicz of Gainesville, Florida; Shane and Brittany Middlesworth of Marion, Courtney and Tyler Tobias of Columbia City, Logan and Janel Rogers of Portage, Trevor and Dawn Richey of Upland. Their great grandchildren include Alaina, Evan, Liliana Jurkiewicz of Gainesville Florida; Ava, Remington, Barrett Middlesworth of Marion; Knox and Hannah Tobias of Columbia City. Their step-great-grandchildren include Gabi and Lucy Castro of Portage and Westin, Brayden, Liam Martin of Upland.
