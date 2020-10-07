Richard L. “Dick” Scher, 72, passed away October 6, 2020.
Calling hours will be held on Monday, October 12, 2020, from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at McElhaney-Hart Funeral Home, 715 N. Jefferson St., Huntington, Indiana. We are asking that you please follow the CDC guidelines and the state mandate for social distancing and wearing a mask.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, October 13, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. at St. Mary Catholic Church, 903 N. Jefferson Street, Huntington, IN, with Fr. Stephen Colchin presiding.
Burial will be at Mt. Calvary Cemetery, Huntington, IN, with Military Honors.
