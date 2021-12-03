Richard “Hubbs” Daniel Hatton, Jr., 43, went to be with his Lord and Savior, unexpectedly on Nov. 22, 2021 in Losantville, IN.
He was born in Muncie to Richard Daniel Hatton, Sr. and Paula Kay (Townsend) Hatton.
Richie graduated from Blackford High School in 1996. Throughout his life, he touched several people. He periodically worked for Rick and Jeremy Tucker, which was his best friend. He had also very dedicatedly worked at The Pacesetter Corporation, as a factory rep, and accomplished a lot during his time there. While there, he completed his management and development course and was at the top of his class as a factory representative. Mr. Hatton was also a leading cement finisher and poured a lot of ArtCrete. His most accomplished piece of work is a finished setting in Greentown, IN that surrounds a beautiful pool. Everyone that visits that pool is completely taken back by Hubbs work, and can appreciate his technical efforts. He was also a member of the Life Change Program in Marion, in which he worked very closely with all of the members. Hubbs would speak with the members and inspire them to change their path towards God. They would often ask Richie to speak at gatherings to help motivate children that needed guidance.
He was a fantastic athlete and ball player. He loved football, basketball, horseshoes and singing. His teammates on every team he’s ever been on were genuinely inspired by his work ethic and dedication. In one instance, Richie’s basketball team was losing very badly, then Hubb’s Coach called him to head into the game, right then the energy of the whole team changed. Richie’s teammates looked up to him and depended on him, where he never let them down. He then took the bull by the horns and won the game. He always went out of his way to help people and he especially tried to help those with rehabilitation. He shared his testimony at numerous recovery programs. He had a charismatic personality, and loved to pick and agitate others (a Hatton trait). For those that knew Richie, they know that he loved to sing and had a gifted voice that would move others. Richie had a beautiful smile and was a wonderful person.
Richie will be sadly missed by his children, Hunter D. Hatton of Fort Stewart, GA, Valerie Hatton of Losantville, Bryce Hatton of Redkey and Isabella Hatton of Losantville; mother, Paula Kaye Hatton of Upland; father, Richard Daniel Hatton Sr. of Hartford City; sister, Kasey Lea and her husband, Kevin VanNote, their daughters, Skyler, Kya and Rayne of Selma; brother, Zaac Ping, wife Bernice, their children, Zaac Jr, Scotty, Malachai, Richard and Haley; sister, Kaylie Ross, wife Jade and daughter, Imani; brother, Ryan Fisher; grandmother, Lilah Lee Townsend of Hartford City; grandfather, Robert “Bob” Gene Jenkins Sr. of Hartford City; aunts and uncles, Kirk and Melonie Townsend and son, Dustin Townsend and his son, Ashton, Brett and Lori Townsend and son, Zac Townsend, wife, Kaylie and their daughter, Juniper, Fred Hatton, Carlene King, Janet Hatton, Lisa Miller, Tammy Blumenhorst, Rick and Bobbie Hatton, Robert “Tim and Cindy Hatton and James Marion and Melissa Hatton; and several cousins.
He is preceded in death by his grandparents, Earl D. Townsend, Carl J. Hatton and Evelyn “Loretta” Jenkins, uncle, James E. Hatton and aunts, Valentina Ryan and Evelyn Bennett.
Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021 at Keplinger Funeral Home, 509 N. High St. Hartford City. Burial will be at Union Cemetery in Eaton.
Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021, also 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 10, 2021 and from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021.
Memorials may be made to Grace House for Recovery, 2219 S. Washington St., Marion, IN 46953
Please utilize our website at www.keplingerfuneral home.com or our Keplinger Funeral Home Facebook Page to send online condolences.
