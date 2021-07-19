Richard Harold “Dick” Rogers, 91, of Wabash, IN, passed away at 6:32 P.M., Saturday, July 17, 2021 at his residence, surrounded by his loving family. He was born in his parents’ home, located in Miami County, IN on July 9, 1930 to Cecil Harold and Grace Allen Rogers.
Dick was a 1949 graduate of Converse High School. He served in the United States Army from 1953 to 1955 during the Korean conflict. His military decorations include the National Defense Service Medal and the Good Conduct Medal. Dick married Joyce Ann Stanley at Richland Methodist Church in Converse, IN, on June 27, 1954. They celebrated 67 years of marriage. Dick attended both, the Richland Methodist Church and the Orange Grove Free Methodist Church, Bradenton, FL.
Dick held an extreme love for his family and was a grain and livestock farmer for most of his life. After retiring from farming, he owned his own semi and along with his wife Joyce Ann, traveled across the country. Dick was a licensed pilot and enjoyed many years of flying his own plane. He loved riding his motorcycle as well as camping with family and friends. Dick and Joyce Ann spent 22 years wintering in Florida, at locations in both Fort Meyers and at Sugar Creek Estates, Bradenton.
Dick is survived by his wife, Joyce Ann Rogers of Wabash, a daughter, Lou Ann (Michael) Shoemaker, Wabash, IN and a son, Larry Dean (Robin) Rogers, Swayzee, IN; four grandchildren, Ryan(Georganne) Shoemaker of Mentone, IN , Courtney (Tyler ) Tobias of Columbia City, IN, Richard H. “Rick” Shoemaker of Urbana, IN and Logan (Janel) Rogers of Portage, IN; six great-grandchildren, Eli Shoemaker, Elliana Shoemaker, Knox Tobias, Hannah Tobias, Gabrielle Castro and Lucy Castro. Dick was preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Gwendolyn Highley.
A service celebrating the life of Richard H. Rogers will be held at 4 P.M., Thursday, July 22, 2021 at the Laird-Eddy Funeral Home, 201 N. Main St., Amboy, IN with Melody Whiddon officiating. Burial will be in Park Lawn Cemetery. Family and friends may call from 2 to 4 P.M., Thursday, at the Laird-Eddy Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Richland Chapel United Methodist Church, Converse, IN.
Family and friends may leave a memory or message of condolence by visiting the online obituary at www.eddyfuneralhomes.com or on Facebook at Eddy Funeral Homes, Inc.
