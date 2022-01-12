Rev. Ronald L. Jansen, 84, of Walton, passed away at 3:18 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, at Community Howard Reginal Hospital in Kokomo. He was born Sept. 14, 1937, in Springfield, IL to. Henry P. and Lucille (McAfee) Jansen. He married Sue Miley on July 20, 1996, and she survives.
Ron pastored for many years in several churches in Indiana and Pennsylvania. He was involved with Campus Life (formerly Youth for Christ Ministries) for many years. He enjoyed working with the youth and studying his Bible. He had a love for telling jokes and sharing them with his family, friends, and congregation. He also had a cookie ministry and delivered over 5000 cookies at a time to friends and neighbors. He enjoyed writing and sent out a newsletter called Pointers for the Pathway for several years.
He is survived by his loving wife, Sue Jansen of Walton and several nieces and nephews. Ron is preceded in death by his parents, infant brother and two sisters and their husbands, Lois (Bill) Brandt and Mae (Bill) Forrest.
Visitation will be held from 11 – 1 Thursday, Jan. 13th, 2022, at Galveston United Methodist Church, 515 S. Maple Street, Galveston, Indiana. Funeral services will be held immediately following visitation at 1:00 p.m. Thursday at the Church with Pastor David Duke and Jim Anderson officiating. Burial will follow in Ever Rest Memorial Park Cemetery in Logansport. Murray Weaver Funeral Home in Galveston has been entrusted with arrangements. www.murrayweaverfuneralhome.com
