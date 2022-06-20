Unemployment numbers dropped across the region when compared to last year while the labor force grew in many counties, a new report shows.
Labor market calculations for the month of May from the Indiana Department of Workforce Development shows a decrease in unemployed workers in all 11 counties of what the department calls "Economic Growth Region 3," a news release from Purdue University Fort Wayne’s Community Research Institute said. Those include Adams, Allen, DeKalb, Grant, Huntington, LaGrange, Noble, Steuben, Wabash, Wells and Whitley counties.
In that designated region, only Grant County – with an unemployment rate of 2.6% – had an unemployment rate above the state’s 2.5%, the release said.
The 2.6% was a slight increase – from 2.3% – in the number of those unemployed compared to April, the data showed, but it was an improvement over the 4% logged at the same time last year.
Because “sub-state level” statistics are not seasonally adjusted, officials recommend comparing the previous year’s numbers “for more accurate comparisons” in order “to better account for non-economic factors,” information from the Department of Workforce Development says. .
LaGrange County was tied with central Indiana’s Boone County for the lowest in the state for 1.7%. Adams and Steuben counties had the second lowest statewide tied with three others outside northeast Indiana at 1.8%. All Indiana counties remained below the 5.0% unemployment threshold, considered by economists to mark “full employment.” Lake County had the highest unemployment rate at 4.2% while Howard County had the second highest at 4.1%.
Grant County ranked 25th in the state in terms of unemployment, the state data showed.
For the Fort Wayne metro, consisting of Allen, Wells and Whitley counties, the labor force increased 2.2% year over year with a 3.9% bump in employed workers and a 39.3% decrease in unemployed workers. The Fort Wayne area unemployment rate dropped from 3.9% to 2.3% year over year for May.
“All of this labor market information long predates the recent interest rate spike by the Federal Reserve that has some economists concerned about the potential for a recession,” Rachel Blakeman, the Community Research Institute’s director, said in the release. “This monthly labor market information is very important in telling us what is happening in the local economy, but it is considered to be a lagging indicator that only tells us after the fact what has occurred with little to no predictive quality on what lies ahead.”
While uncertainty remains about inflation and general economic trends, the current labor market is believed by many to remain tight.
“It remains a job seeker’s market in northeast Indiana,” Rick Farrant, communications director for Northeast Indiana Works, said in the release. “Many employers spanning virtually every industry sector are finding themselves short on workers and in stiff competition for those workers reentering the job market or seeking to change jobs.”
