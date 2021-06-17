COVID-19 has impacted Marion, Indiana, since early March of 2020, hitting housing, jobs, the court system and crime rates the hardest.
Linda Wilk, Hands of Hope director, said many residents have a significant need for financial help, especially when it comes to housing.
“I know just a little bit that I work with the regional group. There’s definitely a lot of clients that are in need of financial assistance. Now, I know the landlord moratorium has helped some, but still, there’s some that are falling through the cracks,” Wilk said.
She said that people continue to struggle financially regarding housing.
“On the flip side of that, though, there is a lot of money coming down from HUD,” Wilk said.
In HUD’s 2021 President’s Budget, the priority is to provide $41.3 billion to Americans who need rent assistance.
Regardless, the moratorium on evictions is expected to end on June 30. Some individuals fear this will cause a rise in evictions throughout the county, including Ball State economist Michael Hicks.
“Most really low-wage workers are living in a house with other employees, but just the probability that this is going to be very damaging to a family’s take-home pay is high. And that consequently, you know, being less able to keep up with rent and that sort of thing,” Hicks said.
According to Pew Research Center, the unemployment rate nationwide reached 14.4 percent at the peak of the crisis.
“The official unemployment rate doesn’t capture the economic distress,” Hicks said.
Even without a clear answer regarding economic distress, Hicks said he does believe that one thing is guaranteed, statewide job losses.
“I do think that some of the continuing job losses from COVID right now are permanent. Even if COVID goes away,” Hicks said.
Tim Eckerle, executive director of Grant County’s Economic Growth Council, said he has seen the job losses impact the industry significantly.
“The hospitality industry has been decimated. The retail segment has really suffered a lot. Those two segments have tended to be lower-wage, more importantly, lower-skilled jobs, so you now have people that are unemployed, looking for jobs, lacking skills,” Eckerle said.
Despite industries struggling and individuals losing their jobs throughout COVID, not everyone in Marion has struggled in that regard.
“There are companies in this community that had record years last year, and there are companies that had a record in a negative sense. So, there’s no one-size-fits-all,” Eckerle said.
He said he believes that people’s struggles with jobs could lead to housing issues in the area.
“COVID has caused some disruption in the workforce, which may play into evictions,” Eckerle said.
However, in most cases, the evictions that have taken place are protected under the moratorium, according to the Superior Court 3 Judge Jason McVicker.
“In a lot of cases, an overwhelming majority of cases, I find that they qualify under the moratorium because of the fact that this COVID-19 global pandemic has affected everyone,” McVicker said.
Although the mortarium has protected many from being evicted, it has not stopped all evictions and has not prevented eviction cases from coming before the judge.
“I can tell you since January 1 that our dockets range... They range from today: we had 23 cases. I’ve seen as high as 48 cases, and they range somewhere in between,” McVicker said.
He said he anticipated that despite the already steady flow of evictions, with the moratorium expiration, the case numbers will reach higher than the range at the time.
He said that while ruling on these cases is a part of his job as a judge, it does not mean that his heart is not with the people that pass through his courtroom every Thursday morning.
“I have tremendous sympathy for individuals who are facing eviction, who had their employment either terminated or they’ve lost hours due to COVID-19,” McVicker said.
The effects of COVID have not gone unseen by McVicker, he said.
“We’re talking about, you know, the ripple effect of the virus. It can’t be understated. I mean, it just can’t, you know, so I think what I try to do as Judge Grants Superior Court is I try to follow the law,” McVicker said.
COVID impacted everyone and everything, including the courthouse and how it operates daily.
“It’s been pervasive. It really has changed everything about how we handle business. Now, I will say this: I think the courts have done a tremendous job staying ahead of the curve,” McVicker said.
While the courts may have been able to stay ahead of the curve, the same cannot be said for the community, Chief Angela Haley, Marion Police Department said.
“I can tell you that we’ve noticed an increase in those people in our community that are facing issues with addictions. You know, we’ve seen an increase, I think, in the number of people who have relapsed,” Haley said.
She said she believes that this increase in individuals’ struggling with addiction is related mainly because the COVID community has struggled with distancing.
“When you shut those meetings down, and they weren’t able to have that face-to-face connection, and that support that is so vital to people who are in recovery. I think that caused some issues too,” Haley said.
Despite the struggles that Marion has seen, she said she has also noticed that there is still growth happening.
“I’m still signing paperwork for new businesses coming to town. You know, where we review plans for that. We’re still seeing stuff like that happen. I’m seeing new houses built in this community. None of that has stopped,” Haley said.
That, however, does not negate COVID’s impacts and the realistic probability that the community is not through this pandemic.
“I’m hoping that we’re at the end of the pandemic, but we truly are kind of still in the middle of it,” Haley said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.