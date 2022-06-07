Frankfort’s Red Barn Summer Theatre gets things started Wednesday night with the opening of “Deceiving Granny.”
“It’s our first opening night of the season,” Michael Taylor, the Red Barn’s artistic director, told The Times on Tuesday.
Billed as “hilarious” with “frantic energy,” the play, according to the Red Barn website, tells the story of a married couple who wind up “in hot water when they stretch the truth to the breaking point in an attempt to inherit a fortune from a Grandmother neither have ever met.”
Taylor, who wrote the play, said he offered it up as the opening production for this summer at the behest of a cast member. There had been a production years ago, he explained, with a younger cast, but the cast member said she would like to see the play, which features older characters, made with a cast of actors roughly the same age as the characters.
“I said, ‘OK, let’s do it,’” Taylor explained, noting his hesitancy to showcase his own work on the Barn’s stage.
“I usually would not,” he said.
Wednesday night’s opening marks the 54th summer for the Red Barn, the website says.
“Deceiving Granny,” sponsored by Farmers Bank, runs June 8 through 12 and June 15 through 19. Showtimes are at 7:30 p.m. with the exception of the 2 p.m. Sunday matinees on June 12 and June 15.
The Wednesday opening night, as with other opening nights later in the summer, features music on the Barn’s lawn from 6:15 p.m. to 7:15 p.m. before the show.
For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.redbarntheatre.net.
