The remnants of an old railroad path is taking on a new purpose now that a group of local volunteers has cleared away brush to form a trail just north of Owens North.
Stan Bippus, who leads a local group of volunteers comprised of retired veterans, said he began clearing a path through the woods on his property to meet a growing need for a recreation trail in the area north of U.S. Highway 24 off Huntington County Road North 300 West. The trail connects the Crown Hill Farms subdivision from Buckingham Lane with C.R. 300 North.
“There is an exceeding number of growth over the past year, and a lot of people are walking on the roads,” Bippus said about how the project came to be. “There’s a lot of people exercising and stuff.”
Bippus said he began planning the project about a year ago. He finished clearing the trail this spring and got permission from the subdivision owners to create a public access point on Buckingham Lane. Bippus said people can park in the gravel culdesac and walk down a path through the field toward the woods, where walkers will be greeted by a red sign with a white x on it by the woods line, marking the path toward C.R. North 300 West.
Bippus said he hopes the trail is a safer alternative for residents who want to get out.
“A lot of older people are walking there, and cars move pretty fast through that area,” he said. “I just thought it would be a good place that people would enjoy. The grandkids have really been loving it. They’ve been running all around and exploring. It’s just a fun place.”
As hikers navigate the path, they are treated to views down into a valley where the old railway used to shuttle trains full of goods and passengers. Bippus is working on putting up signs to help direct people down the path, which ends at a gate on Bippus’ property. Bippus said walkers who start the trail at Buckingham Lane can either return the way they came or follow the grassy easement to reach C.R. North 300 West.
Macie Maher, 11, said her favorite part of the trail is picking mushrooms that grow along the tunnel of trees.
“The kids really love it,” Bippus siad. “They like being out there. It’s a really good place to walk a pet because it’s safe – they can run with them.”
Richard Wymer, who helped build the trail, said he’s happy to help build something north of U.S. 24 for people to enjoy.
“There really isn’t any walking path along 300,” Wymer said. “It can be really dangerous, but you see people walking along there all the time, out and about.”
“We really don’t have any trails out on this end of town,” Bippus chimed in. “All of the city stuff is on the other side of 24. There’s nothing from 24 this way north.”
Bippus said he is working on getting a volunteer group organized to expand the trail even further to make it more accessible to the public. People interested in hearing more about the project can check the Lake Clare Fitness Park Facebook page for updates since BIppus also runs that group.
Working on projects that keep people active is what Bippus is all about.
“Part of it is that I just like to keep busy, but part of it is that I want to see people out and about,” he said. “It’s such a nice wooded area, and I want people to enjoy it.”
