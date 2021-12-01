Raymond D. “Bud” Helm, 90, of rural Hartford City, IN. passed away December 1, 2021.
Family and friends may gather at Walker & Glancy Funeral Home 109 W. Windsor St. Montpelier, IN. on Monday, December 6, 2021 from 11:00 AM to 2:00 PM.
A service to celebrate Bud’s life will follow at Walker & Glancy Funeral Home at 2:00 PM on Monday, December 6, 2021. Interment will follow in the I.O.O.F. Cemetery in Montpelier. The family requests everyone attending to please follow Covid 19 rules and wear a mask.
Preferred memorials: St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church 209 S. Spring St. Hartford City, IN. 47348.
