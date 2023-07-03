Ray Edward Hanaway, 80, went to be with his Lord and Savior on July 1, 2023. He passed away at his home in Miami County with his family by his side. Ray was born Nov. 10, 1942, the son of Velva and Frances (Butt) Hanaway of Peru. He met Doris Cecil of Wabash on a blind date, and they were married on June 28, 1970. Ray had farmed his entire life until illness prevented him from planting the land that he loved and cared for. He liked to tinker with just about anything. He liked to work with wood, polish rocks and make picture frames and clocks. For Ray, no meal was complete until he had some ice cream.
Ray graduated from Chili High School and completed the Ag Short Course at Purdue University. Prior to marriage, he was in the Indiana National Guard (1962 – 1969). He liked to listen to, and watch, the Chicago Cubs and was a faithful Purdue fan. Ray was a member of the Chapel of Praise Foursquare Church, Peru. Throughout the years, he served as a Sunday School Teacher, an Elder, and Head of Missions. Ray took mission trips to Costa Rica, Honduras, and the Dominican Republic.
Ray and Doris have four children, Michael (Tricia) Hanaway, Peru; Brenda (Rich) Runkle, Carmel; Christina (Andrew) Kalvelage, New Jersey; Joy (James) Rediger, Muncie; eight grandchildren, Michaela Runkle, Denver, Co; Jacob (fiancée Kaitlyn) Hanaway, Chicago;
Connor (Morgan) Hanaway, Johnstown, CO; Zane Hanaway, Peru; Caleb, Peter, LeAnna Kalvelage, Pennsauken, NJ; and Emma Rediger, Muncie. Ray is survived by his brother John, nephew David, niece Susan, and cousin Joe (Jan) Stout, all of Peru. He was preceded in death by his parents; sister-in-law, Carolyn Hanaway; and three cousins, Beverly Watkins, David Stouffer, and Gary Durkes.
A service celebrating the life of Ray E. Hanaway will be held at 10:30 A.M., Thursday, July 6, 2023 at the Eikenberry-Eddy Funeral Home, 84 West Main St., Peru, with Pastor Marie Thompson and Andrew Kalvelage officiating. Burial will be in the Mt. Hope Cemetery. Family and friends will gather from 4:00 to 8:00 P.M., Wednesday at the Eikenberry-Eddy Funeral Home.
To honor Ray, in lieu of flowers, please consider contributing to the Denver Volunteer Fire Department or the North Miami FFA.
