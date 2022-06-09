The equinox soon will pass. Summer, long hailed as the remedy for all our trials and tribulations, will officially arrive. School is out, graduates have flipped their tassels, and parents/teachers have flip-flopped their schedules.
Which brings me to my first observation about summer. The entire population experiences a kaleidoscopic shift as school buses disappear and millions of children remain at home to spend quality time with beloved siblings. College children (including graduates) also converge on home to spend quality time with their parents’ Internet, cars, showers and refrigerators. Even we who are empty nesters experience a household change, as various relatives and friends, freed from winter’s icy grasp, decide to visit all fifty states, including ours — especially if we live by a lake.
During the summer, no one owns an empty nest. We all have elastic nests.
Which leads me to another insight: Congress should enact a law that establishes a ceiling on laundry levels during the summer. No woman should awaken on a bright, sunny morning to find she is the victim of a hostile laundry takeover.
While we’re at it, how about regulations that require an automatic shut-off to kitchen ranges from June through August? After all, salad — though it does not qualify as comfort food during the winter — actually tastes yummy during summer.
Unfortunately, some of our garden’s no-fail vegetables have gone AWOL this year. Last July, I made a trip to the local ER, near death because of cucumber overdose. Yet when this year’s seeds didn’t sprout, I replanted a whole package. What’s with that? Am I exhibiting the classic withdrawal symptoms of cucumber addiction?
I have discovered the best way to grow grass: stage an all-out war to keep it out of my flower beds.
I do, however, love the summery fragrance of freshly cut grass — as long as someone else mows it.
Speaking of summer smells, the hot odor of sun-cooked asphalt reminds me of stifling days when my bicycle and I, finally allowed to venture beyond village borders, conquered new territory. Together, we wheeled through vast, rolling frontiers of soybean and cornfields — now inhabited by an outlet mall. But the fragrance still quickens my pulse and sends me, my husband and our tandem out into the fields again.
Not all summer smells aim to please. Which reeks more, sun block or bug spray? And do citronella candles operate on the principle that mosquitoes hate the odor, too?
Minus the citronella, though, bacon and eggs smell and taste better at a campground picnic table than any other place.
As do s’mores. I don’t even like marshmallows, yet during the summer, I confess to an urge to build campfires whereby I roast marshmallows and me. Then I sacrifice delicious chocolate bars and perfectly good graham crackers by smearing them with said marshmallows, even feeding them to my grandchildren. This marshmallow malady amounts to a temporary summer madness, similar to the one in which sufferers crave dirt.
Better marshmallows than dirt, I guess, especially if I want to see my grandchildren again.
Speaking of grandchildren, one grandson has joined a Little League team this summer. Sure, almost every hit turns into a home run because the fielders alternate taking naps with counting ants. But games with these pint-sized players rate head and shoulders above pro games, even if air-conditioned boxes are nowhere to be found.
Speaking of air-conditioning, we fiddle with the thermostat more during summer than at any other time. Air from Canada storms through our area, dropping the temperature 20 degrees, so we turn on the heat. Air from the Gulf storms through our area, raising it 30 degrees, so our air conditioners rumble like jetliners. Restaurants, churches, hotels and hospitals then chill us to the bone, so we dig sweaters out of storage to prevent freezer burn.
Perhaps this flip-flop season (we’re not just talking shoes, here) has gotten to us more than we realize. Perhaps we’ve breathed too many hot asphalt fumes, sniffed a little too much citronella, and have finally flipped.
But isn’t summer worth it?
