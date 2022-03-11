Clinton County primary election forum
The Clinton County Chamber of Commerce is hosting the 2022 Primary Election Candidate Forum for Clinton County. All are welcome to the event. The four races covered will be the Clinton County Council & Sheriff on Tuesday, March 29th. The Clerk of the Circuit Court & the State Representative District 41 will be on Thursday, March 31 at Frankfort Middle School at 6:30 p.m.
The Kilmore Cemetery Association will hold its annual meeting at 7 p.m. on March 21 at Kilmore Church. All space owners are invited to attend. All winter banquets should be removed by April 1. Any donations for upkeep of cemetery may be sent to Janilyn Need, 1555 N. Main St. Frankfort, IN 46041. Make check out to Kilmore Cemetery.
City of Frankfort Board of Public Works and Safety - meeting on Monday, March 14 at 5 p.m. in the council chambers at 301 E. Clinton St. Frankfort, IN 46041.
City of Frankfort Common Council - meeting on Monday, March 14 at 7 p.m. in the council chambers at 301 E. Clinton St. Frankfort, IN 46061.
