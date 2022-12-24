Wabash Christian Church announces Christmas events and services
The Wabash Christian Church at 110 W. Hill St., would like to invite the public to attend several Christmas events happening in the next couple of weeks.
A Christmas Eve service will be held at 11 p.m. on Dec.24. This service includes readings and carols telling the prophecy through the birth of Jesus. A homily will be presented by Rev. Ron Zorn and the story of Silent Night will be narrated by Rev. Susie Beamer accompanied by Bob Mattern on guitar.
On Christmas Day, the Wabash Christian Church will offer a Carol Sing at the 9:30 a.m. service featuring favorite carols of the season. Libby Vandegrift will sing “Some Children See Him” by Alfred Burke, accompanied by a pictorial slide show.
The Wabash Christian Church hopes these services will add to your celebration of Christmas. Please join us at one or all. Everyone is invited.
Salamonie Lake hosts Senior Monday Luncheon, Jan. 2
The Senior Monday Luncheon will be held at noon, Jan. 2, at the Salamonie Lake Interpretive Center. Anyone age 50 or older is welcome to attend.
Eli Barton, UWIS interpretive naturalist, has recently completed hiking the entire Appalachian Trail, from Georgia to Maine. He will share stories and a photo presentation of his adventures.
The program begins with a carry-in meal at noon. Guests should bring a side dish to share, a beverage, and their own table service. The main dish, potato soup, is provided by Friends of the Upper Wabash Interpretive Services. A donation will be accepted to help defray costs.
Seating is limited. Reservations may be made by calling (260) 468-2127.
Upper Wabash Interpretive Services is located at 3691 New Holland Road, Andrews, 46702.
For more information on other UWIS programs, visit Facebook.com/UpperWabash or https://on.IN.gov/salamonielake. To view all DNR news releases, please see dnr.IN.gov.
Honeywell Arts & Entertainment accepts entries for statewide art show on Jan. 3
Entries will be accepted for Honeywell Arts & Entertainment’s annual 92 County Art Show on Tues. Jan. 3 at the Honeywell Center in Wabash. The competition is open to amateur and professional artists of all ages residing in any of Indiana’s 92 counties.
Artists may submit artwork on Tues. Jan. 3 from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. and from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Any medium can be entered except for photography. Categories are painting, drawing, and other art forms. Artists may submit a total of three pieces. Prizes will be awarded in all categories with Best of Show earning $150. For a full list of guidelines, please visit honeywellarts.org.
The exhibit will be on display in the Clark Gallery at the Honeywell Center from Jan. 5 through Feb. 12 and is sponsored by Richard Tucker in memory of Cheryl Jackson.
The annual art show is one of many exhibits held throughout the year in the Clark Gallery, which also hosts exhibits by students, amateurs, and professional artists and photographers. Visual art experiences are an important part of the Honeywell Arts & Entertainment mission of providing arts, education, and entertainment for all. To learn more visit honeywellarts.org.
Stained glass art classes planned at Salamonie Lake this winter season
Stained glass art classes are being held at Salamonie Lake’s interpretive / nature center. All classes will be instructed by local stained glass artist Katy Gray. The Nature Art Series is brought to you by Friends of Upper Wabash Interpretive Services. All materials are provided.
Beginning stained glass classes will be held on Jan. 5, from 5-8 p.m.; Jan. 7, from 1-4 p.m.; Jan. 11, from 5-8 p.m.; Jan. 31, from 5-8 p.m.; Feb. 1, from 5-8 p.m.; and Feb. 5, from 1-4 p.m. Participants may sign up for one session per design (two sessions total). There will be two designs to choose from: an eastern bluebird or American goldfinch. Cost for the beginner’s classes is $40 per person, per session. Receive a $5 discount if you bring one or more additional participants.
Intermediate sessions will be held Feb. 15 and 17, from 5-8 p.m.; and March 4 and 5, from 1-4 p.m. The Intermediate session requires meeting for two sessions. The project is a great horned owl. Cost for the intermediate session is $50 per participant. Receive a $5 discount if you bring one or more additional participants.
Glass on Glass Mosaic will be held Jan. 17, 18, 19, 25, and 27, from 5-7:30 p.m. Designs to choose from: bald eagle, barred owl, or river otter. Each participant will create one chosen design and must plan to meet every session to complete the project. Cost for the Glass on Glass is $65. Receive a $5 discount if you bring one or more additional participants.
All classes are geared for adults; however, older youth may be accepted.
All classes require advance registration 10 days before the workshop. Space is limited. Call 260-468-2127 for registration or questions. Upper Wabash Interpretive Services is located at 3691 New Holland Road, Andrews, 46702.
Money Smart Program to be held at the Wabash County YMCA
The Wabash County YMCA Lunch and Learn Program is free for the community and is to last from 12:15 to 1 p.m. Tuesdays on the third Tuesday of every month, through Jan. 17, 2023, at the Wabash County YMCA, 500 S. Cass St. The program participation is limited to 14 guests. Register by calling 260-563-9622 or emailing jthibos@wabashcountyymca.org. Participants will receive a free lunch on behalf of Crossroads Bank and will have the opportunity to learn about financial management. Topics include credit reports and scores, buying a home, how to budget, managing debt and more. To learn more about the Wabash County YMCA, visit www.wabashcountyymca.org or email pgodfroy@wabashcountyymca.org. Learn more about the Wabash County YMCA job offerings at www.wabashcounty ymca.org/jobs. To make a tax-deductible donation “to support the Y’s cause of strengthening the community through youth development, healthy living and social responsibility,” visit www.wabashcountyymca.org/donate or email jdriskill@wabashcountyymca.org.
Mark Honeywell Birthday Dinner is set for Friday, Jan. 20, 2023, at the Honeywell House
Mark Honeywell Birthday Dinner is set for 6:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 20, 2023, at the Honeywell House, 720 N. Wabash St. Celebrate Mr. Honeywell’s 148th birthday with an evening of Scottish music, dancing, food, and poetry. The dinner menu will include cock-a-leekie (chicken, leek, and rice soup) roast beef with neeps and tatties (mashed turnips and potatoes) and cranachan (raspberry trifle). The dinner is $45 per person with tax and gratuity included. Reservations may be made by visiting www.honeywellarts.org or by calling 260-563-1102.
Beacon Credit Union 2023 Scholarship Program now accepting applications
Beacon Credit Union has announced that they will start accepting applications for their 2023 Scholarship Program. There will be eight $1,000 scholarships awarded to Beacon Credit Union members that will be entering their freshman year at a college, university or technical school in fall 2023. The scholarship program is targeted to financially assist students in furthering their education with an accredited college, university or technical school. Students must meet specific requirements and submit a short essay. Applicants must also be a member of Beacon Credit Union by the date of submission. To learn how to apply, visit beaconcu.org or a Beacon Credit Union Member Center. All submissions must be received or postmarked no later than Jan. 31, 2023. They may be mailed to Beacon Credit Union, Attn: Scholarship Program, P.O. Box 627, Wabash, IN 46992 or emailed to marketing@beaconcu.org.
North Manchester Belles and Beaus Square Dance Club to celebrate 50 years
The North Manchester Belles and Beaus Square Dance Club are celebrating 50 years of existence this year with dances from 6 to 8:30 p.m. on the third Sunday of the month through December, and from February through June – at Scout Hall, 108 W. 7th St., North Manchester.
Stillwater Hospice needs volunteers to sit with the dying
Stillwater Hospice needs volunteers to sit with the dying, including those in Wabash County. They currently have over 115 volunteers but would like to expand the number of individuals who would like to spend time with patients to help support the caregivers of patients. For more information, visit www.stillwater-hospice.org or call 260-435-3222.
Alzheimer’s and Dementia Caregiver Support Group available at YMCA
The Wabash County YMCA has announced the new Alzheimer’s and Dementia Caregiver Support Group in conjunction with Bickford Senior Living held at the YMCA. Alzheimer’s and Dementia Caregiver Support Group is free to the public and will be held from 6 to 7 p.m. on the third Tuesday of every month at the Wabash County YMCA, 500 S. Cass St. Caregivers and family members will share, support, and learn together as they care for a loved one with memory loss. For more information, email brobinson@wabashcountyymca.org, pgodfroy@wabashcountyymca.org or wabashlec@bickfordseniorliving.com or visit www.wabashcountyymca.org.
Wabash County Animal Shelter partnership to pair emerging readers with dogs, cats
The local Literacy for Companionship program will be held on the third Thursday of each month at the Wabash County Animal Shelter, 810 Manchester Ave. The time will be split into 30-minute shifts from 4 to 6 p.m., with four children scheduled per session. There is no cost for the program and the parents or guardians will be with the children at all times. For more information, call 260-563-3511.
The Mom of an Addict support group meeting in Wabash County
The Mom of an Addict, an organization offering education and support to families who have been affected by a loved one’s substance use disorder, is adding an in-person meeting location in Wabash County, according to founder and director Jennifer Hope. The new meetings will be held weekly beginning at 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays at Congregational Christian Church, 310 N. Walnut St., North Manchester. At the free support group meetings, parents, grandparents, spouses, siblings, children and friends will find others who understand what they are going through with their loved ones. The meetings have an educational component for the first 30 minutes, and the next hour is spent in small group sharing settings. The educational component addresses many topics associated with addiction, such as the science of the disease of addiction, different types of drugs, enabling, detaching with love, setting healthy boundaries, types of treatment available, communication with our child, self-care, co-occurring disorders, relapse and ending the stigma. There will be guest speakers from time to time to address other specific topics. The meeting is open, and whether a loved one is currently using, is in recovery, is incarcerated or is deceased, everyone is encouraged to attend. Additional in-person and online meeting locations can be found by clicking on the Support Groups tab by visiting www.themomofanaddict.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.