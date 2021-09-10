A procession to take a U.S. Marine, killed in Afghanistan, home to Logansport will leave from Miami County on Sunday morning.
The body of Marine Corporal Humberto Sanchez is expected to land at Grissom Air Reserve Base around 10:30 a.m. where Marines from Communication Company, Detachment 1, Combat Logistics Regiment 45 will perform what is called a “dignified transfer” from the arriving aircraft to the awaiting hearse for transport to a Logansport Indiana funeral home, a news release from the base’s public affairs staff said.
His funeral is planned for Sept. 14.
Sanchez, 22, was among 13 U.S. military members killed in the suicide bombing at Afghanistan’s Kabul airport in late August.
Eleven Marines, one Navy sailor and one Army soldier were among the dead, while 18 other U.S. service members were wounded in Thursday’s bombing, which also claimed the lives of more than 160 Afghans. Officials have blamed the bombing on Afghanistan’s offshoot of the Islamic State group.
The U.S. military said it was the most lethal day for American forces in Afghanistan since 2011.
Officials at Grissom and the Indiana State Police have announced the route for the procession that will return Sanchez to his hometown, anticipating that Hoosiers will turn out along the route to honor the soldier.
The procession is expected to leave the local base at 10:45 a.m. on the following route:
North on Foreman from the base,
West or left on SR 218 to US 35,
North or right on US 35 to East Main Street., (Logansport)
Right on East Main Street
Continuing west on East Main Street to Burlington Avenue
Turning north or right on Burlington, (Burlington turns into 3rd Street)
Continuing north to East Market Street
Turning east or right on East Market, continue east on Market Street to 18th Street
Turning north or left on 18th Street, staying on 18th Street for two blocks
Turning west or left onto Broadway for 1 ½ blocks and arriving at Gundrum Funeral Home on 1603 East Broadway
There will be a garrison flag positioned at Market and 8th Streets in Logansport, the state police said. The procession will stop there for approximately 30 seconds.
Grissom, a news release said, will enter quiet hours during the timeframe of the dignified transfer, from 9 a.m. to noon, and the base also will be restricted Sunday from off-base visitors, retirees, dependents and delivery vehicles to accommodate the privacy of the Sanchez family.
The dignified transfer is not a ceremony; rather, it is a solemn movement of the casket by a carry team composed of military personnel from the fallen member’s respective service, the release said. It is conducted for every U.S. military member who dies in the theater of operation while in the service of their country. A senior ranking officer of the fallen member’s service presides over each dignified transfer.
State Police recommended viewing areas along Foreman near the base, along State Road 218 and U.S. 35 in Walton, and along the entire route in Logansport, for those wishing to pay their respects.
Sanchez was among 17 members of his Logansport High School class who joined the military after their 2017 graduation, the school’s principal said.
He played on the school’s varsity soccer team and was in the homecoming court his senior year, according to Principal Matt Jones.
Jones called Sanchez a dedicated artist who took many art classes along with honors and dual credit college courses.
“Humberto was a bright, athletic young man who was popular, well-liked by his soccer teammates, classmates, coaches and teachers,” Jones said. “He was honored to be putting on the Marine uniform and serving his country.”
Sanchez and five others from his 240-person high school class enlisted in the Marines, while 11 joined other military branches, Jones said.
Several Indiana officials have released tributes to Sanchez, with U.S. Sen. Todd Young saying on Twitter that “we must never forget his bravery and his sacrifice.”
Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb asked for prayers for Sanchez’s family.
“Few among us answer a call of duty so dangerous as Corporal Sanchez volunteered to do,” Holcomb said in a statement. “In doing so, he made the ultimate sacrifice so others could live and find freedom.”
