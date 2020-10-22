The line of questioning changed halfway through Amanda Dawn Carmack’s formal police interview, which took place the day after her 10-year-old stepdaughter Skylea was reported missing.
For the beginning part of the interview broadcast in the courtroom Thursday, Carmack responded to most questions within 10 seconds. Carmack detailed the timeline of events that occurred on Saturday and talked about the days that led up to the disappearance.
ISP Detective Michelle Jumper took the stand after the recording ended, and she testified that “anything that didn’t have to do with Skylea, (Carmack) was able to talk.”
Carmack’s reaction changed, Jumper says, when detectives started asking Carmack if she had anything to do with the disappearance.
“Most of the time, she would just bury her face and not talk,” Jumper said under oath.
Jumper said she got a similar response when she told Carmack that the search for Skylea would continue until they eventually find her.
When Jumper asked Carmack if she killed Skylea, Jumper said Carmack didn’t answer.
“She just stared at me,” Jumper explained.
Chief Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Evan Hammond asked Jumper if Carmack ever said no when asked if she killed Skylea.
“She didn’t say no,” Jumper testified.
Both Jumper and lead ISP Detective Wendell Beachy said they took note of one response Carmack reportedly gave when she was pressed multiple times about where Skylea was. Both said they heard her reply, “It doesn’t matter.”
“That was kind of alarming to me,” Beachy told the courtroom.
On cross examination, defense attorney David Payne pressed Jumper on how long the interview was and how many breaks Carmack was given. He recalled a portion of the interview broadcast in the courtroom where Carmack told Jumper that she was tired and had a headache.
Jumper answered Payne by saying the interview lasted about four hours, adding that they “stopped and got water a couple of times” for about “five to 10 minutes” each time.
Payne also asked Jumper if police officers are allowed to lie to suspects while conducting interviews. She replied, “yes.”
When asked if she uses this tactic frequently, Jumper said, “No, I do not.”
Payne then asked if she’s ever told a suspect that they have a good case against them, and she said yes.
He also recalled a portion of the interview where Jumper told Carmack that she thought Carmack was under a lot of stress at home since she was caring for seven kids, homeschooling them and taking them to appointments while her husband, Kevin, was driving his semi-truck long hours for work. He asked if she was being honest with Carmack when Jumper reportedly told Carmack that she would “go crazy” if she had to deal with all of that, and Jumper replied by saying, “In a stressed sense, yes.”
Hammond asked Jumper why she continually asked Carmack if any accidents happened on Saturday night, the night Skylea was killed according to police, and Jumper said she is trained to ask questions like that to allow suspects an opportunity to tell the truth. Jumper asked Carmack multiple times if she snapped or lost her temper, too.
Before Jumper began to press Carmack about her involvement in Skylea’s disappearance, she confronted Carmack about responses that didn’t match what other witnesses were saying. Jumper also made note, around that time in the interview, that video surveillance footage showed that Skylea never left the home.
Beachy also said he believed Carmack was not being forthcoming.
“During the interview, Amanda was basically not cooperating,” he testified. “She appeared very distraught, tired, and she avoided a lot of ... questions.”
Payne asked both officers if they had ever asked Carmack if she had migraines or if she was suffering from undiagnosed depression. Both said they didn’t specifically ask those questions, but Jumper explained that she asked Carmack if she took any medications, like antidepressants, to cope with the stress.
Multiple law enforcement officials also testified Thursday that Carmack’s demeanor changed when the Indiana State Police took charge of the investigation to find her step daughter, Skylea.
After Beachy became the lead detective for the investigation, he testified that he went to Carmack’s residence to tell her that his department was taking over the investigation. When he reportedly told her that ISP has more resources than the local police department and would be better suited to help find Skylea, he said her reaction was notable.
“She kind of wilted,” he said of observations he made in reference to Carmack’s physical reactions. “I thought she was going to faint. She turned a bit white.”
Beachy then claimed the late Gas City Police Chief Tim Eckstein told him “about a few concerns” he had with her truthfulness when ISP was brought in to help with the investigation.
Thursday’s testimony also included an expert witness that went over the search warrant conducted on Carmack’s phone. ISP forensic examiner Jeremy Brice said that Carmack’s phone did not show any phone call or text message activity for a period of five and one-half hours.
He said the last call was to Kevin around 2:30 p.m. and then the next bit of data was logged at around 9 p.m. when Carmack told Kevin that Skylea was missing and then called the police after Kevin suggested she do so.
Testimony is set to begin at 9 a.m. Friday where the prosecuting attorneys are expected to call a full day of witnesses to testify on the bench in Grant County Circuit Court. Attorneys will meet starting at 8:30 a.m.
