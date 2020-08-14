A woman suspected of burglarizing a home on County Road North 300 West in Clear Creek township was arraigned in court this week, according to court records.
Jamie Rae Dailey faces a Level 4 burglary charge, a Level 6 residential breaking and entering charge and a Class B misdemeanor charge of criminal mischief in connection to a burglary on July 16.
Police say they observed a white passenger car matching the description of the suspect driving south near the Clear Creek baseball diamond when they responded to the call.
Witnesses told police they observed the white car at the victim’s residence before seeing a woman with a slender build and dark hair go around the house, according to a probable cause affidavit. Police say the witnesses saw lights turn on in the house.
A door was forced open, police say, and boxes were dumped inside the residence.
“In one of the spare bedrooms it appears that some furniture was pushed over and a lamp was thrown across the room. In the master bedroom there was another box of items that were dumped all over the floor. In the dining room area a grey tub was pushed over that contained some fragile glassware,” Sgt. Dave Jackson with the Huntington County Sheriff’s Department (HCSD) wrote in the affidavit.
Upon contacting Dailey, police say they located items from the residence in her possession.
“I got Jamie’s purse, a bottle of water, a book titled “Humor for a woman’s heart” and some paperwork for a timeshare with (the victim’s) name on it,” Jackson wrote in his report.
Dailey denied any forced entry, saying the front door was unlocked, according to the affidavit. She reportedly said she’s been trying to get personal items from the residence for the past 18 months.
When told about evidence indicating a forced entry, police say Dailey asked for an attorney, at which time the interview was concluded.
Dailey was released on bond, which was set at $3,000. A pretrial conference is set for Sept. 28 at 8:15 a.m. in Huntington Circuit Court.
