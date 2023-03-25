Though Phil the Philodendron, who resides inside his Human’s dining room windows, does not possess ears, he boasts excellent hearing. Phil stores up blackmail material to use when she starts talking compost pile.
Today, however, the Human is chained to her laptop. Probably will behave all day. Bor-ing. So, Phil eavesdrops on twin daffodils in the flower bed outside the Human’s dining room windows.
DAFFY THE DAFFODIL: Beautiful day! I thought spring would never come.
DIPPY [nodding her frilly, yellow head] It was like March 20 had been voted off the calendar. But now, no more snow. No more ice. Just sunny days and gentle rain.
PHIL: Don’t bet on it.
DAFFY AND DIPPY: Who are you?
PHIL: Come on. You know me. [Flips open the window with a flick of his leaf.] We talked last March –
DIPPY: Now, I remember. You’re Phil the Philodendron.
DAFFY: Yep. [Under his breath] Though every spring, I try to repress you.
PHIL [who heard that]: You two really think it’s spring?
DIPPY: Sure. Pussy willows are budding. Birds are singing. Track teams dash along our street wearing shorts –
PHIL: Those kids would wear shorts in Antarctica.
DAFFY: Besides, Dippy and I are definite signs of spring.
PHIL: Big deal. One “spring,” you showed up before the year’s worst ice storm. Power went out. [Whining] I froze my buds off.
DIPPY AND DAFFY: Poor baby!
DAFFY: It’s not like we have central heat out here.
PHIL: Hey, I didn’t complain as much as the Humans. I thought they were going to wilt and die when they couldn’t watch basketball tourneys.
DIPPY: What’s basketball?
PHIL: I told you last year. Basketball’s a noncontact sport played by people who bleed a lot. And in Indiana, March weather is controlled by basketball.
DAFFY: Seriously?
PHIL: Sure. Tourney time has proved the Weather Channel wrong so many times, those experts don’t base forecasts on science. They give up and predict blizzards.
DIPPY: You don’t understand. We can’t have a blizzard now.
DAFFY [to PHIL]: Don’t you believe in the equinox?
PHIL: Why do I waste my time talking to you? [Turns to a shamrock inside a nearby window.] Well, hel-lo-o. You’re new here, aren’t you? What’s your name?
SHAMROCK: My Human calls me Sinead. Irish, you know.
PHIL: I know. She buys a shamrock every St. Patrick’s Day –
SHAMROCK #2: And tries her best to kill it by the following St. Patrick’s Day. Take warning, Sinead. After a year of her TLC, I have two leaves left, and one’s turning yellow. By the way, my name’s Shannon. Will you do my eulogy?
PHIL (sees SINEAD’S lovely flowers wilting): Don’t listen to her. She’s jealous because you’re beautiful. Stop griping, Shannon. At least, the Human doesn’t toss you out after a month like she does poinsettias.
DAFFY: What’s the matter with outside?
DIPPY: Yeah, you guys are wimps.
[All fall silent as the HUMAN slams her laptop shut, fills a watering can, and wanders among them. Finishing the dining room plants, she heads for the living room.]
PHIL: Hey, Human, you forgot me!
SHANNON [smugly]: She likes us better than you.
DAFFY AND DIPPY: Surprise, surprise!
PHIL: Come b-a-a-ack, Human!
SHANNON: No chance. I saw that crazed look in her eyes.
DIPPY: The Human’s off to Ivanhoe’s for sure. I heard her say they’ve started serving strawberry shortcake.
PHIL: Another sure sign a blizzard will hit.
DAFFY: Maybe we should hunker down, girl.
DIPPY: First, I want to say something. [To the inside plants] We may not be the brightest flowers in the seed catalog –
DAFFY: What do you mean? We are the brightest! We cheer up humans in March when nothing else does … though our bulbs didn’t come from a seed catalog [hangs head]. We’re from the Walmart bin.
DIPPY [ignoring him]: We always show up, no matter the weather. Then we take care of ourselves. We don’t have to be pampered, like some plants. [She turns her back on PHIL.]
SINEAD [whispers to SHANNON]: Why does the Human keep Phil anyway? He’s skinny and scraggly and not nice.
PHIL: Simple, Sinead: I blackmail her. I know the Human’s editors. And how many naps our Human takes per day.
Besides … she knows I’m good at giving her ideas for columns.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.