Were you one of those weird kids who disliked pizza? I was.
Known during that era as pizza pie, even the concept sounded odd. “Pie” translated to my mother’s enormous deep-dish peach or blackberry masterpieces, covered with scoops of ice cream. Crust topped by tomato sauce and cheese? It sounded too weird to imagine, as well as vaguely healthy, another strike against it. Pizza rarely frequented the truck stops and drive-ins where our family ate out. Instead, it was sold at pizza parlors.
I associated parlors with scratchy “company” clothes and sitting still. Who wanted anything to do with a parlor?
My mother attempted to introduce pizza as a lunch alternative to PB&J. She baked the cheap boxed kind, whose crust and cheese rivaled the taste of its container. Pepperoni cost too much, as did most other toppings, so she covered her pizzas with nutritious, inexpensive onions. Onions! As far as I was concerned, she had poisoned them.
I clung to my dislike until my teens. Unaware that no sleepover achieves official status without pizza, I accepted an invitation to one. Since no onions desecrated the pizza’s surface, I condescended to try a slice. To my amazement, I liked it. Sort of. Enough that thereafter, when my group ordered pizza, I could participate with passable enthusiasm, and thus be accepted within the caste.
When my then-boyfriend-now-husband and I discovered deep-dish pizza during college, however, any reticence on my part disappeared forever. We later passed on our pizza passion to our children, who, also blessed with our penchant for books, raked in hundreds of free-pizza coupons.
If such rewards had been offered when I was a child, I would not have redeemed them. Still, I would have kept them, as our family never threw away anything free. I would have piled up enough pizza credits not only to finance my addiction throughout adulthood, but accumulate a sizeable retirement investment unaffected by gold prices or Chinese politicians. Sigh.
But enough of lifelong regrets. What toppings do you like on your pizza? I lean toward veggies, mostly for their rationalization value. Meaties provide no such benefit. Also, if a diner is sampling international pizza offerings, she may encounter more protein adventures than she thought possible.
For example, in Japan, she might see eel pizza. In international competition, Finnish chefs actually defeated the Italians, baking smoked reindeer pizza (though I imagine child patrons redeem few reading coupons around Christmas). Pizza topped by haggis, a blend of sheep’s heart, liver and lungs, is dear to the hearts and stomachs of Scottish diners. Though of Scottish ancestry, I would prefer to sample Australia’s kangaroo pizza. Russians are fond of mockba, a mixture of sardines, tuna, mackerel, salmon, and onion. Consuming this digestive bomb, no wonder Russians cannot get along with their neighbors.
However, a professional Swiss chef tops all – or did, before authorities banned his creations from public consumption. He sprinkled spiders, scorpions and snakes on his pizzas, claiming small amounts of venom cause no harm and may even cure arachnophobia.
I will stick with veggies and keep my arachnophobia, thank you very much.
For us true aficionados, pizza’s mega-carbs and over-the-top cholesterol suffice. Others, however, add gymnastics to their list of requirements for the perfect pizza.
As in exercise for the diners? Perish the thought. That would negate pizza’s whole cosmic purpose. Still, while these particular pizza devotees await their meal, they expect chefs to flip, flap and flop the dough over their heads, behind their backs, between their knees.
Me? I prefer they give it a spin or two, then slide it into the oven. I dislike the imprint of their Levis or feet on my pizza. I would rather they not peel it off a customer standing at the cash register.
My hometown pizza place keeps it simple. My favorite hot, yummy pizza is served with spicy Italian sausage, black olives, and more than one smile.
No, I did not like pizza as a kid. But with each half – er, slice – I’m loving it more every day.
This column originally published in the Pilot, the Chronicle-Tribune of Marion, Indiana and the Review on Marion, Illinois, in October 2014.
