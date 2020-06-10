50 years ago, Robin, at the tender age of 17, said "I do" to John, a farm boy with a nice car. The past five decades have been filled with life's typical ups and downs, joys, sorrows, triumphs and defeats.
Through it all, one thing remained: Love. Those two kids that walked down the aisle on June 20, 1970 could never have imagined what the next 50 years had in store for them.
John worked as a welder at J.I. Case before starting his own business, Country Cleaning. Robin worked for the Vigo County School Corporation.
Their marriage brought them a son, John Jr., and twins, a girl, Sarah, and a boy, David. Their family grew to include in-laws Lora, Jason and Cathy plus 10 grandchildren, Shannon, Phoebe, Gabriel, Elijah, Baylie, Kasen, Kasch, Kyler, Mike and Jessica.
Today, John (Bill) and Robin Pilant enjoy a semiretired life spending time with friends and family.
Congratulations cards would be appreciated and may be mailed to 10236 East State Road 246, Lewis, Indiana 47858.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.