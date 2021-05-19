Three mornings each week, dozens of older residents of Huntington County gather at the Parkview Huntington Family YMCA to play the fastest growing sport in the United States.
Not football, not basketball, not baseball, not soccer – pickleball.
Played on a badminton-size court using small paddles, pickleball resembles an amalgamation of tennis and ping-pong. The sport was invented by U.S. Congressman Joel Pritchard and his friends in the summer of 1965 in an attempt to entertain their children, according to USA Pickleball.
By 1990, the sport was played in all 50 states, and now is played in countries around the world. Research by the Sport and Fitness Industry Association, published by the British Broadcasting Corporation, shows that pickleball participation in the U.S. increased by 21.3% during 2020.
Jim Broderick, 68, said that he has been playing pickleball for the past eight years.
“I wanted to do something to keep me moving,” Broderick said. “I’m used to doing something moving, you know, playing racquetball, baseball, softball, bowling, all that stuff. I just like moving, and this is more of my age group now.”
His experience playing sports earlier in life helped him develop a quick reaction time, Broderick said, which helps when playing a sport like pickleball.
“I used to play third base in baseball, just boom,” Broderick said, snapping his fingers. “There’s times you got time, and that’s when you screw up. When I think about what I’m going to do with it, then I hit it in the net.”
Broderick, who plays almost every day, said that he’s seen improvement in the abilities of all the players during the last few years. Mary Fisher, 66, is a relative newcomer to the group and appreciates the welcoming spirit that older players bring each day.
“This is a wonderful group of people to play with because nobody makes you feel insecure,” Fisher said. “Most people know – if you’re a beginner, they’re more than willing to help you and coach you. Just starting out, you just don’t know, especially if you’ve never played any sports before.”
Many pickleballers – the common name for players – talked about how the positive, inclusive atmosphere each day adds to the experience.
“It’s a nice group. No one is really out for blood,” George said. “Everybody wants to win, of course, but we respect that there are different levels of ability.”
Fisher said she previously participated in an exercise program for older women, but that she enjoys the competitive and social nature of pickleball. She initially turned down her first invitation to play the sport, but eventually realized that it wasn’t as hard as she had feared.
“I keep coming back because I want to improve and get better,” Fisher said. “I’m not that great of a player, but you can’t get better if you don’t play.”
Linda Hohe, who manages a Facebook page for local pickleball enthusiasts, said that the group has nearly 60 members. At the YMCA, the group gathers at 8 a.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.
“In the winter we play here at the Y. We have four courts here at the Y,” Hohe said. “In the summer, when the wind dies down and when it gets warmer, we might be outside next week. We’ll stay outside until it gets cold again, until it gets below 40 degrees.”
Hohe said that she first started playing outdoors in parks around the county. Eventually, the YMCA jumped on board, giving older pickleball players a more climate-controlled option year-round.
“We put lines on the court, they bought the nets and the balls, and we were ready to go,” Hohe said. “We recruited – it seemed like every day somebody new was coming. Everybody was in the same boat. We all learned by showing up.”
George Giles, 76, said that he and his wife, Ellen, began playing pickleball a few years ago. Long-time tennis players, George and Ellen, said that they enjoy being able to play inside during the winter. George said that for older players, pickleball is less physically demanding than other sports.
“It used to be, the perception was that to play pickleball you had to be on Medicare or Social Security,” George said. “But now, much younger people are playing. Of course, for us older folks, we’re having to move a bit quicker.”
The couple lives in Roanoke, and drives to Huntington to play tennis at the YMCA and at the outdoor courts in Memorial Park.
“They have a couple tennis courts [in Roanoke] but they do not have pickleball,” Ellen said. “I wish they would.”
George said that most players are between 40 and 70 years old, and Hohe said that she has even met a few pickleballers in their eighties.
Pam Hefner, who has played for more than six years, said that she was initially drawn to pickleball because it was “more fun to do than walking.” She said that the sport is ideal for older people trying to stay active.
“The court is smaller, so we can get around better,” Hefner said. “You still have to be athletic to play this game, but you don’t have to run as far.”
Even so, some players often run up to four miles in a two hour session according to their Fitbit data, Hohe said. That combination of physical and social activity might just be why pickleball is expanding so rapidly.
“It’s a good cardiovascular exercise. It just gets you moving,” Hohe said. “It’s a lot of fun socially, it’s a real good social game. In pickleball, you’re a lot closer to your opponents because the court is smaller, so you have a lot more chance to talk.”
