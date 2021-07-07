Phyllis Jean Oswalt, 86, of Huntington, passed away at 12:23 am Monday, July 5, 2021 at Lutheran Hospital, Ft. Wayne, IN.
Phyllis was born on June 29, 1935 in Ligon, KY, the daughter of Crit Newsome and Dixie (Johnson) Newsome.
Visitation will be from 9 am - 12 pm Saturday, July 10, 2021 at Bailey-Love Mortuary, 35 West Park Drive, Huntington, IN. Funeral services will be held at 12 pm Saturday, July 10, 2021 at Bailey-Love Mortuary with Pastor Jim Graham officiating. Burial will be in Mt. Hope Cemetery in Huntington.
