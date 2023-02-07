Phil was born Jan. 8, 1940, in Huntington, IN to Lloyd and Daisy (Clinger) Young, who preceded him in death. He married Marcea (Landis) Young Aug. 25, 1963 in Huntington, IN, who preceded him in death on May 10, 2017. He is survived by a son, Jeffrey Philip Young (Elizabeth) of Noblesville, IN and a daughter Jelaine Elizabeth (Sparrow) Oaks (Daniel) of Noblesville, IN, and a nephew, Thomas Tallman of Huntington, IN. He has 5 grandchildren, Benjamin (Ben), Rhea, and Anne Marie Sparrow and Charles (Charlie) and Margaret (Maggie) Young. Phil had three nephews, one niece, and many great-nephews and great-nieces. He was preceded in death by a nephew, Trent Tallman, and sister, Jean Tallman Florent.
Phil went home with the Lord on Feb. 4, 2023.
Phil graduated from Huntington High School. He studied banking and finance at the University of Iowa, the University of Wisconsin School of Banking, and the Stonier Graduate School of Banking at Rutgers University. He was in the banking industry for 30 years, serving in many capacities, some of which were the Bank Auditor for the First National Bank of Huntington, as a National Bank Examiner for the Comptroller of the Currency in the US Department of Treasury, and President of First National Bank in Wabash. Following his banking career, he became a stockbroker, financial planner, and wealth planner for the next 20 plus years. Phil retired in 2018.
Phil was an active member of several organizations and committees locally, statewide, regionally, and nationally with banking organizations, fraternal organizations, community organizations, and church groups, as a member of the Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) denomination. Locally, he was a member of the Allisonville Christian Church. He was also a member of Millersville Masonic Lodge, the Scottish Rite of Ft. Wayne, IN and Indianapolis, IN. He was a 33rd degree Mason. Some of the leadership roles he held were the following: President of the Huntington Optimist Club; President of the Wabash City School Board; President of Wabash Rotary Club; charter member and President of the Indianapolis Sunrise Rotary Club; President of the Wabash Chamber of Commerce; President of Wabash Community Service; a charter member and President of WEDCOR in Economic Development in Wabash; President of the Northern Indiana Chapter Bank Administration Institute; and President of Indiana Bankers Association, Region One. Throughout his life, he has served his church in many leadership capacities locally, regionally, and nationally, one of which was Board Member of the Pension Fund of the Christian Church (Disciples of Christ).
Phil was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather actively supporting his family in their various activities.
Family and friends are invited to gather on Wednesday Feb. 15, 2023, from 4pm-7pm at Allisonville Christian Church, 7701 Allisonville Road, Indianapolis, IN and on Thursday Feb. 16, 2023, from 10am until the time of the service at 11am. Graveside services will follow at approximately 2:30pm at Gardens of Memory in Marion, IN.
The 11am service will be streamed on Facebook by Allisonville Christian Church.
Memorials may be sent to Allisonville Christian Church (% Marcea and Phil Young Endowment), Wabash Christian Church (% Phil & Marcea Young Endowment), the Masonic Bodies, or the American Heart Association.
