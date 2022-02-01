Phil Weida, 72, of Frankfort, passed away Jan. 26, 2022 at IU Health Frankfort Hospital. He was born on Oct. 22, 1949 in Frankfort to Fred and Vida (Neuenschwander) Weida. He married Joyce Tuggle on Sept. 7, 1993 in Alpha, Kentucky and she survives.
Phil was a 1967 graduate of Frankfort Senior High School and served in the United States Marines. He was a printer and worked in the family business, Heritage Lithographics, for over 40 years. He had also worked at Ruler Foods for the past 3 years. He was a born again Christian and loved spending time with his grandchildren.
Surviving along with his wife Joyce are his: sons Eric (Jaime) Weida of Lathrop, Missouri and Jason (Yamelly) Weida of Overland Park, Kansas; daughter Lacey (Terry) Flynn of Marshall, Texas; sisters Peggy Murphy of Arizona and Janet (Phil) Stanton of Frankfort; 13 Grandchildren and 7 Great-Grandchildren with one on the way.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
In accordance with Phil’s wishes, no services are planned.
Archer-Weston Funeral & Cremation Center and Clinton County Crematory, 501 East Clinton Street, Frankfort are honored to assist the Weida family. Please visit archerweston.com, where you may share a message with the family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.