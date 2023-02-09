Congratulations to Phil and Becky Kimes who will be celebrating their 50th wedding Anniversary this weekend with their family and friends. Phil and Becky were married Feb. 10, 1973. Phil is the son of the late Robert and Ruth Kimes of Fairmount. And Becky is the daughter of the late Charles and Edith Jones of Gas city. They have two children Chad Kimes (Nikki) of Gas City and Laura Kimes (Gary) of Amboy. Five Grandchildren Kelsey of Peru, Preston of Muncie, Brett of Denver, Indiana, Taylor and Connor of Swayzee and James of Amboy.
Phil and Becky Kimes celebrate 50th anniversary
Jared Keever
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Latest e-Edition
Most Popular
Articles
- Police: 1 dead in officer-involved shooting in Marion
- Marion mayoral candidates finalized
- Van Buren Clerk Treasurer facing fraud, other charges
- Panthers top Tipton for sectional 39 championship
- Parkview Health and Taylor University plan to introduce nursing program in 2024
- Gas City Police Department welcomes new K-9 unit
- Authorities arrest man in connection with Sunday fatal shooting
- Former county hoopers excelling on college courts
- 'A Year with Frog and Toad' opens
- Bearcats hand Giants disappointing loss
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Latest News
- Council candidates prepare for primary
- Local teen named Champion of the Month
- Community Calendar: Things to do
- Robert and Barbara Laughlin celebrate 75th anniversary
- Stephen "Steve" Noah Daggett
- Phil and Becky Kimes celebrate 50th anniversary
- Van Buren Clerk Treasurer facing fraud, other charges
- Community Calendar: Things to do
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.