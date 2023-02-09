Kimes

Congratulations to Phil and Becky Kimes who will be celebrating their 50th wedding Anniversary this weekend with their family and friends. Phil and Becky were married Feb. 10, 1973. Phil is the son of the late Robert and Ruth Kimes of Fairmount. And Becky is the daughter of the late Charles and Edith Jones of Gas city. They have two children Chad Kimes (Nikki) of Gas City and Laura Kimes (Gary) of Amboy. Five Grandchildren Kelsey of Peru, Preston of Muncie, Brett of Denver, Indiana, Taylor and Connor of Swayzee and James of Amboy.

