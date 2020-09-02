Farmers have been controlling pests like disease, weeds and insects for centuries, but it’s an ever-changing battle. Agriculture scientists to this day are still evolving as more and more research into best practices come out.
Every field is unique, which means pest control is one of the more complicated tasks a farmer has to focus their attention on each year. Purdue Extension Educator Geoff Schortgen said while many of the same chemicals remain the same, companies and universities are constantly researching ways to make the chemistry more effective and less likely to affect non-target pests.
“Technology has greatly improved tracking and farm management,” Schortgen said. “Pest control has shifted away from a silver-bullet or one-application approach to a multi-year program (or long term) to promote soil health and conservation all while reducing pest populations.”
Schortgen said some of the largest changes to pest control in recent years relate to improving and conserving soil health. While many farmers used to do intensive tillage each year, many farmers are adopting no-till farming practices and the use of cover crops to help preserve the delicate balance of nature occurring underground.
“This turning of the soil exposes the profile and lessens the organic matter and rhizosphere diversity,” he said. “In other words, the microorganisms, nutrients and soil integrity lessen over time. In response, Purdue – and other schools of agriculture – have looked into and researched less intense forms of cultivations that can preserve soil health over the long term.”
Healthy soil helps support the natural predators of common field pests, but Schortgen said the best way to prevent infestations is by using pesticides properly, especially if crop quality is threatened by any given pest.
Schortgen said both biological and chemical controls have a place in ag systems, but he said it’s important that farmers develop a series of best management practices (BMP) for their farm by using a combination of chemical, biological and mechanical practices.
“What works for Peter may not work for Paul,” he said. “An individualized BMP is the best way to ensure that yields are stable over the years, soil health is conserved and financials are organized. Traditionally, chemical controls are used as a way to treat an issue that has already emerged. For example, spraying a weed population when it emerges in the summer. Biological pest controls tend to work best when they are implemented over a long period of time, they are not often the ‘quick fix’ that farmers are looking for.”
Schortgen, a Purdue University graduate, said the local Purdue Extension offices have a wealth of information it can provide to farmers. He said farmers interested in learning more about BMPs or pest control can contact their local office or reach out to him personally.
“As the Agriculture and Natural Resources Educator for Wabash County, it is my job to pull from Purdue’s wealth of knowledge and resources to better serve the county,” he said, adding that his email is gschortg@purdue.edu.
Schortgen said one area focus right now for Purdue and other pest-control researchers is to find a way to control and abate populations of pesticide-resistant weeds.
“Resistant weeds are those that have developed some mechanism within their biology so that a certain herbicide will not be fully effective on them,” he explained. “This means that programs like crop rotation and herbicide rotation are encouraged to keep those resistant populations down… The Weed Sciences program at Purdue is one of the best in the country, they have a great team and are always right in the action.
“Our extension office is a direct pipeline to the massive amount of resources provided by Purdue Agriculture,” he added.
