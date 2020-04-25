Do you appreciate local journalism? Please consider supporting the Chronicle-Tribune by starting a subscription today. Click here for more information.
As the novel coronavirus COVID-19 sweeps the nation, local agencies are getting creative with how to help. While some are lending their money, others are lending their ears.
Jennifer Lane-Riefler, executive director of Cancer Services of Grant County, has organized “Operation Checking in on Our Neighbors,” an initiative dedicated to helping keep in contact with neighbors during this time, especially those at risk.
“I learned very early on … one person can make a difference,” Lane-Riefler said.
Lane-Riefler first got started organizing this initiative during Hurricane Hugo.
She said her sister-in-law was alone in South Carolina during the hurricane, weathering out the storm in the bathtub of her condo.
“The fear from her and everything just rattled me, and I kept saying ‘someone needs to do something…’ I kept watching the news, and I thought to myself, ‘Wait a minute, you’re somebody. Do something.’ And that’s how it started,” Lane-Riefler said.
When she decided this, Lane-Riefler said she realized just how much she could really do.
Having experience in the trucking business, Lane-Riefler used her connections to have companies donate drivers and equipment to receive and deliver items the Red Cross said would be needed. She said her team got supplies to the areas impacted by the hurricane before the Red Cross could because they didn’t have the obstacles larger organizations needed to overcome.
“There’s no red tape … Sometimes individuals can get beyond that,” Lane-Riefler said.
So when the coronavirus pandemic hit Grant County, Lane-Riefler was ready with ideas. With a background in health sciences, Lane-Riefler said her experience and research showed that the county’s emergency systems were at risk of becoming overwhelmed, leaving some people to fend for themselves.
She reached out to Grant County Emergency Management Agency Director Bob Jackson and told him she wanted to create a network of volunteers.
“He said that was the one piece we didn’t have,” she said.
She created an email address and took to social media to spread the word about her plan, reaching out to necessary health care officials as well.
“There’s a lot of people out there who want to help, so all we have to do is ask for help,” Lane-Riefler said.
Along with calling neighbors, Lane-Riefler said some volunteers are cooking and delivering meals, delivering groceries, picking up mail and more, all while maintaining recommended physical distances.
“This also, I think, just reminded people, let’s just call and check on our friends. Let’s see how everybody’s doing. It takes just one phone call to find out that someone is struggling. If we are able to find a resource for whatever they need, that struggle is over and they can concentrate on getting better and dealing with these uncharted waters,” Lane-Riefler said.
Along with helping those in need, Lane-Riefler said “Operation Checking in on Our Neighbors” can create a snowball effect of positivity, which can help during these uncertain times.
“Giving people a way to have a release, I personally believe that being able to help others is a great way to weather any storm,” she said. “It helps them to help people, and it helps them to feel better because they know that they made a difference in that person’s life.”
Lane-Riefler said she speaks from experience, describing herself as a stubborn person who surprised herself when she first started helping out.
As the pandemic progresses, Lane-Riefler said the operation will become whatever it needs to be in order to serve the community. She encourages people to reach out to her. When people do reach out, she said she will follow up to connect people with resources for “whatever comes up, whatever the situation is.”
Even if she’s not sure of how to help, Lane-Riefler said she’ll talk with health professionals to find answers.
While the operation is simple, Lane-Riefler said the reception has been great and the need is apparent.
“I think the biggest thing is just giving people hope, letting them know that they’re not alone and people do care … People helping people is a big deal,” Lane-Riefler said.
While Lane-Riefler hopes the pandemic will soon be over, she believes it will get busier before it gets quieter.
“Who knows what tomorrow brings,” Lane-Riefler said.
Though she’s maintaining this operation, Lane-Riefler is still keeping things running at Cancer Services of Grant County, despite the fact that the pandemic has altered the organization’s biggest fundraiser, the Walk of Hope.
“I’m well aware of what this is doing to my organization,” Lane-Riefler said. “These wonderful organizations need the support of our community.”
She encourages those who want to help to reach out however they can.
“You just have to light the match, and people will come,” Lane-Riefler said.
If you are in need or would like to help with “Operation Checking on our Neighbors,” email c19operationgrantcounty 2020@gmail.com
