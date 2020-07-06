Pending Services
Robert E. Detro, 84, passed away Friday, July 3, 2020 in Marion. Arrangements are pending at Owen-Weilert-Duncan Funeral Home, Marion Chapel, 2722 South Washington Street, Marion, Indiana 46953.
Sharon Moriarity, of Bluffton (formerly of Chester Twp., Wells County), passed away on Sunday, July 5, 2020 at Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne. Arrangements are pending at Walker & Glancy Funeral Home in Montpelier.
Cathy Leas of Warren, (Jackson Twp, Wells County), passed away on Friday, July 3, 2020 at Blackford IU Health ER in Hartford City. Arrangements are pending at Glancy-H. Brown & Son Funeral Home in Montpelier.
Joseph Stanley of Warren, passed away on Sunday, July 5, 2020 in Warren. Arrangements are pending at Glancy-H. Brown & Son Funeral Home in Warren.
Larry Stewart, passed away on Sunday, July 5, 2020 on south meridian road in Wells County due to injuries sustained in an accident. Arrangements are pending at Walker & Glancy Funeral Home in Montpelier.
Gale Warden, of Montpelier, passed away on July 2, 2020 at her residence in Montpelier. Arrangements are pending at Walker & Glancy Funeral Home in Montpelier.
