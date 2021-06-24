Obituaries will be printed in the Connersville News-Examiner exactly as they come from the funeral home. Connersville News-Examiner takes no responsibility for mistakes.
David Paul Friend, 69, of Connersville: died Saturday, June 19, 2021. Services at 7 p.m. today at Miller, Moster, Robbins Funeral Home, where visitation begins at 5 p.m.
Josh Kinney, 31, of Connersville: died Thursday, June 17, 2021. Services at 2 p.m. today at Urban Winkler Funeral Home, where visitation starts at 12 p.m.
