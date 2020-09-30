Matthew Reeves, age 31: passed away on Thursday, Sept.24, 2020 at the Tri Star Summit Medical Center in Hermitage, Tennessee. Arrangements are pending at Raven-Choate Funeral Home, 1202 W. Kem Road, Marion, Indiana.
Alice E. Fiely, age 88 of Marion: passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 29 at the Countryside Family-First Senior Living in Anderson, Indiana. Arrangements are pending at Raven-Choate Funeral Home, 1202 W. Kem Road, Marion, Indiana.
