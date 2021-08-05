Paul and Norma Jean Bacon have been putting up with each other for 60 years, and they’re still going strong! Their journey started way back on Aug. 12, 1961 in Milroy, Indiana, when a young Paul and Norma said, “I do”. They had no idea what life had in store for them, but they have trusted God all along the way.
Paul retired from Woods Equipment Company in 1990, and Norma retired in 2001. She was the owner and operator of Norma’s Touch of Class Beauty Salon.
The couple have four children, Marsha Bacon (deceased), Diane (Greg) Church, Warsaw, Indiana, David (Rebecca) Bacon, Ligonier, Indiana, and Corinna Bacon, Upland, Indiana. They have two grandsons, a great grandson and a great granddaughter.
They will celebrate with friends and family at a private gathering.
