Something funny - not haha, but peculiar - happened to Eastbrook on its way to winning in the opening round of Class 2A sectional 36 Friday night in Jeff Adamson Stadium.
The top-ranked Panthers received the opening kickoff against Eastern, but didn’t put any points on the scoreboard with their initial drive of the game for the first time all season.
However, Eastbrook quickly adapted to the sleight of hand used by the Comets to begin the game, and scored on its next two possessions - a pair of Gage Engle touchdown runs only 12 seconds apart, which jump-started the Panthers' 56-14 win.
“They came out in a totally different defensive look than what we had prepared for,” said Panthers’ coach Jeff Adamson, who picked up career win No. 298 on Friday. “Not that that front gives us any problems. We just needed to adjust.
“The score doesn’t indicate it very much, but I think Eastern is a very good team. Had a couple things go our way with a mishandling of the kickoffs, getting turnovers at the right time.”
After the teams exchanged punts to start the game, and once Eastbrook adjusted its blocking scheme, it quickly reaped the benefits.
Engle carried all three plays on a 48-yard, 22-second drive that culminated with an 18-yard touchdown run and a 7-0 lead for the Panthers.
Eastern fumbled away the ensuing kickoff and Engle barreled his way to a 23-yard TD run on the next play only 12 seconds after his first score. The second of eight extra-point kicks by Lucas Shilts extended Eastbrook’s lead to 14-0 with 6:04 to play in the opening quarter.
Engle scored his third touchdown less than two minutes into the second quarter, which extended the Panthers’ lead to 21-7, and the sophomore would finish the game with 164 yards on 19 carries.
The 10-play drive that led to Engle’s third TD featured a highlight-reel, 33-yard catch by senior Isaiah Dalton on a third-and-10 play from midfield. It was the first of four impactful plays made by Dalton in a four-minute span of the second quarter that turned the game into a rout for the Panthers.
Eastbrook forced a quick three-and-out after reassuming its two score lead before Dalton took a handoff around the right end and weaved his way into the end zone from 46-yards away to make it 28-7.
Dalton then recovered a fumble on the third play of Eastern’s next drive, and caught a 43-yard touchdown pass from senior quarterback Jett Engle on the first play following the turnover.
Dalton carried five times for 51 yards, covered 76 yards with his two receptions and totaled 113 yards on three punt and two kickoff returns. His 60-yard punt return late in the first half set up the Panthers’ final score, a one-yard plunge by Jett Engle just 10.3 seconds before halftime which gave Eastbrook a 42-7 lead and enacted a running clock for the final two quarters.
Seniors Raef Biddle and Jason Hale each had 16-yard touchdown runs in the third quarter to finish off Eastbrook’s scoring.
Eastbrook played without its best offensive lineman, senior Isaac Rans, for a second-straight game, but the Panthers’ depth up front led a 41-carry, 280-yard performance for eight different ball carriers.
“It was awesome,” Adamson said about the play of his offensive line. “The entire left side was different. With Rans being out, we had to move Jaren Clupper and Aidan Stuber to that side and both of those guys played really, really well. Having to make adjustments based on a different front kind of speaks to just how much experience that whole group has in being able to make some changes on the fly.
“A lot of the credit there goes to (Line) coach (Stu) Goble,” he added. “I don’t think we started in August with that (depth) but a couple of those guys really came along. We’ve got not only in the number of guys that can go in, but we can shift those guys around as needed to be able to fill in some spots. Kaleb Tate was the at center as a third guy in a new spot that’s played quite a bit this year. Coach Goble has done a great job with that group.”
Eastbrook (9-0) will travel to Lapel (8-2) for its sectional semifinal game on Friday. The Bulldogs beat Frankton, 40-18.
Sixtth-ranked Tipton (9-1), a 42-6 winner at Blackford, travels to Alexandria (4-5), who beat Elwood 24-19, in the other sectional 36 semifinal on Friday.
Class 4A sectional 20
Fort Wayne Wayne 27, Marion 13
The Generals jumped out to a 21-0 lead in the first half and held on to end the Giants’ season.
Junior Lamarion Nelson carried 18 times for 84 yards and scored three touchdowns for Wayne while senior Shawn Collins had eight carries for 77 yards and the Generals’ first TD.
Marion cut its deficit to 21-7 when Cubie Jones connected with Aden Fisher for a 15-yard touchdown on the final play of the first half.
Cubie Jones hit David Jones with a one-yard TD pass with 4:08 to play in the third quarter, but the Giants would get no closer than 21-13 before Nelson’s third score sealed the game for Wayne in the fourth quarter.
Running back Winston Baity capped a stellar senior season with 180 yards rushing which pushed him over 1,400 yards.
The Giants finished 4-5 while Wayne (3-7) travels to Delta (5-5) on Friday for a sectional 20 semifinal. Delta beat Fort Wayne South Side, 56-18.
Mississinewa 49, Jay County 0
The Indians rolled up 427 yards and limited Jay County to just 70 in winning for the seventh-straight week.
Senior Carson Campbell carried 15 times for 218 yards and scored on runs of one, four, 65 and 64 yards for Ole Miss. Junior Hayden Nelson added a 52-yard TD run on his way to picking up 78 yards on six carries.
Sophomore quarterback Nolan Quaderer completed 4-of-5 passes and connected with senior Peyton McPeak for a 65-yard touchdown pass just 14 seconds into the game.
Junior Jayden Crick returned an interception 52 yards for a score early in the fourth quarter to cap the scoring for Ole Miss. Campbell also had an interception and Greg O’Banion recovered a fumble to account for the three takeaways for the Indians’ defense.
Sophomore Mason Reel was 7-for-7 on extra-point attempts.
Mississinewa (7-2) travels to New Haven (5-5) for a semifinal game in sectional 20. New Haven slipped past Huntington North, 35-34.
Class 3A sectional 27
Oak Hill 63, Bellmont 42
The Golden Eagles outscored the Braves 35-14 in the second half to earn the opening round win in a shootout in Decatur Friday night.
Junior running back Kyle Turanchick led an Oak Hill rushing attack that amassed 521 yards on 65 carries. Turanchick carried 43 times for 306 yards and scored six touchdowns.
Sophomore Avery Mills had seven carries for 101 yards and a touchdown while sophomore Will Warnock picked up 95 yards and added a TD on his 10 carries for the Eagles.
Sophomore quarterback Levi Trexler attempted only two passes and his his one completion was a 14-yard touchdown strike to junior Lucas Hasty.
Junior Grant Elzinga made all nine of his point-after kicks for Oak Hill.
Oak Hill (8-2) hosts Peru (7-2) Friday in one sectional 27 semifinal while No. 8 Norwell (9-1) hosts Fort Wayne Concordia (2-7) in the other.
Class A sectional 43
South Adams 44, Madison-Grant 18
The No. 7 Starfires jumped out to a 17-0 lead after the first quarter and extended to a 31-6 by halftime on the way to defeating the Argylls in Fairmount Friday night.
Junior Tanner Brooks capped a great season with 20 carries for 127 yards and a four-yard touchdown run. He finished 2021 with more than 1,200 yards rushing for M-G. Senior Seth Lugar had six carries for 34 yards including a 24-yard TD run in the second quarter.
Sophomore quarterback Hunter Rutledge completed 1-of-2 passes and had a 17-yard TD strike to Peyton Southerland for the Argylls.
Madison-Grant finishes the season 4-5.
