Eastbrook broke open a 12-12 tie after the first quarter with a 22-9 scoring advantage in the second quarter and the Panthers pulled away to open the season with a 77-36 win over Northfield Saturday night at Eastbrook.
The 77-point outburst is the most points a Panther team has scored since an 83-81 win over Mississinewa on Dec. 23, 2017 in the Grant Four tournament.
Eastbrook made 33-of-60 field goal attempts including 9-of-14 from 3-point range. The Panthers also forced 20 Norsemen turnovers and committed just three.
Jaxson VanBelkum scored 17 points and Jett Engle added 15 to lead Eastbrook. Braxton Bowser and Levi McElhaney scored eight points apiece while Isaac Rans and Brody Brodkorb chipped in six each. Bowser collected a team-high six rebounds.
Eastbrook (1-0) visits Eastern Friday at 7:30 p.m.
Oak Hill 48, Manchester 38The Golden Eagles out-scored the Squires, 12-2 in the first quarter and extended to a 22-8 lead at halftime en route to moving to 2-0 with the win in Manchester Saturday night.
Caleb Kroll scored 19 points and grabbed five rebounds while Landon Biegel added 16 points, collected nine boards and handed out three assists to lead Oak Hill. Levi Trexler added six points, Grant Elzinga scored five and Matthew Strange had two points and seven assists. Kyle Turanchick finished with five rebounds.
Oak Hill (2-0) hosts Norwell Thursday at 7:45 p.m.
Wabash 76, Madison-Grant 71The Apaches led from wire-to-wire, but could never put the Argylls fully away Saturday night in Wabash.
Wabash led 39-32 at halftime and 62-54 after three and withstood a late M-G charge.
Jase Howell made 8-of-11 field goal attempts to finish with 20 points and seven assists to lead M-G. Seth Lugar was 7-of-11 and added 18 points while Chad Harbert scored 12 points and grabbed six rebounds. Peyton Southerland finished with nine.
Grant Ford led Wabash with 18, Izaak Wright added 16 while Trevor Daughtry and Kaden Vogel scored 14 and 12 points, respectively for the Apaches.
Madison-Grant (1-1) hosts Wes-Del on Friday at 7:30 p.m., but the Argylls game scheduled for Saturday at Adams Central has been postponed until Feb. 8 due to the Jets making it to the Class A football state finals.
Huntington North 66, Mississinewa 52The Vikings out-scored Ole Miss in all four quarters to earn the 14-point win Saturday night in Gas City.
Hayden Ulerick poured in a career high 39 points to lead the Indians. He made 7-of-12 from long range and 10-of-11 free throw attempts.
Trevon Hess added six points, Lucas Asbury and A’Jean Johnson scored three apiece and Ty Newsom scored one point for Ole Miss.
Austin Oswalt led HN with 20 and Zach Hubartt finished with 11.
Mississinewa (0-2) hosts Norwell on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.
Girls basketball
Madison-Grant 56, Wabash 45The Argylls used a big third quarter to break open a close game and move to 5-1 on the season Friday night in Fairmount.
M-G built a 13-6 lead after one only have the Apaches battle back to even the score at 20-20 at halftime. The Argylls then outscored Wabash 21-10 to take a 41-30 lead into the final eight minutes.
Azmae Turner poured in 23 points to lead M-G while Maddy Moore and Daya Greene chipped in 16 and 12 apiece.
Ashley Province and Rylee Yoakum scored nine points each and Kierra Wilson had points for Wabash.
Madison-Grant visits Blackford (3-2) at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday to try to move to 2-0 in the Central Indiana Conference.
Oak Hill 53, Manchester 43The Golden Eagles outscored the Squires 27-17 in the second half to win their second-straight game Saturday night in Manchester.
Treniti Thurman poured in 20 points and pulled down nine rebounds to lead the Eagles. Melissa Kluevein added 13 points, five rebounds and three steals. Taylor Holloway had seven points and five boards while Joy McDivitt scored six points, collected four rebounds and three steals.
Oak Hill (3-4) hosts Elwood on Friday and visits Western on Saturday. Both varsity games will tip off at 7:30 p.m.
Marion 44, Indianapolis Tech 36Marion’s girls won their first game of the season Saturday morning in Indianapolis.
Shaniah Scott scored 12 points to lead the Giants.
No additional statistics were reported.
Marion (1-6, 1-2 in North Central Conference visits Anderson on Tuesday at 6 p.m.
Norwell 61, Eastbrook 31
The Class 3A No. 6 Knights jumped out to a 24-8 lead after one and extended to a 34-16 advantage at halftime in handing the 2A No. 15 Panthers their first loss of the season Saturday night in Ossian.
Norwell shot a smoldering 55 percent (23-of-42) from the field and made 10-of-20 from three-point range. Meanwhile, Eastbrook made just 12-of-42 field goal attempts and 2-of-14 from long range.
Sophia Morrison and Johwen McKim scored nine points apiece to lead the Panthers while Kristin Goff added five points. Sehdah McKim pulled down seven rebounds.
Eastbrook (4-1) hosts Southwood Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. and CIC-rival Mississinewa Friday at 7:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.