Summer approaches with the promise of warm temperatures. Weather is one reason why summer is such a popular season to tie the knot. But just because sunny skies and rising mercury are par for the course, that does not mean Mother Nature won't invite herself to the festivities - and attempt to upstage happy couples in the process.
Some feel it's good luck for couples to get rain on their wedding days, but many couples would trade in a little of that luck for clear skies. However, weather can be fickle, and couples who build contingency plans into their wedding festivities are much more likely to overcome inclement weather than couples without such plans.
- Have solutions for sun and heat. Couples don't want their wedding guests or bridal party members passing out due to heat exhaustion. Make sure to offer shade if the ceremony or reception is outside. Stock the area with cold bottles of water or a chilled lemonade stand. Have fans and umbrellas available just in case guests need a way to protect themselves from the sun.
- Strong storms. Over the course of hot and humid days, storm clouds can develop and roll in. Afternoon thunderstorms are quite common on summer days. Accommodate for sudden downpours by hosting early luncheon receptions or ensure there is a plan B that includes a covered area. Couples can stash spare shoes or even rain slickers in a car to keep their wedding attire protected against rain as they dash between venues or take photos.
- Embrace the rain. Vivid skies with lightning or overcast days can make for unique and striking wedding photography. Couples needn't look at the downside of rain, but rather they should see the opportunities for one-of-a-kind memories.
- Keep a generator on standby. Storms may knock out power. Some reception halls or banquet facilities may have their own backup power, but be sure to address how power outages are handled. If need be, bring in a portable generator to keep the reception room cooled by fans.
- Plan for wind. Outdoor weddings present beautiful backdrops for weddings. But being outside may mean accepting windy conditions. Tie down tents and use weights to keep wedding programs or other papers from catching a current. The bride and her wedding party should opt for free-flowing tresses so they needn't worry about intricate updos coming undone.
- Maintain a sense of humor. It's impossible to predict wedding day weather, but staying calm, going with the flow and laughing at things they can't control can help couples make memories that last a lifetime.
