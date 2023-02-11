Which is the best bass boat to buy?
That is a tricky question. You could have 10 bass anglers sitting at a table and you could almost expect to get 10 different answers and, in their own defense, every one of them could be correct. What it amounts to is personal preference. Like everyday life, it depends a lot on what you want. Some people like to go places in a Volkswagen and other people might prefer more glamour and maybe a more comfortable ride and they may chose a Mercedes or BMW. Personally, I like to drive around in my Dodge Ram truck but some of my buddies may prefer a Chevrolet or Ford, but that is fine. To each his own and whatever they prefer is fine with me.
To get back to the question of boats, there are some mighty fine boats being manufactured and they continue to get bigger, better and more expensive. First off, you will need to determine whether you are interested in a used boat or new. You must also take in consideration that purchasing a bass boat, even a used one, is a major investment. When I bought my first bass boat, I bought a used 16-foot Polar Craft aluminum boat with a 40HP Mercury outboard. It had the basics including one live well, bilge pump, two Humminbird flashers, 12volt Minn Kota trolling motor, speedometer, and trailer. It was not a thing of beauty but it ran good and I could get in a lot of places larger boats could not. The reason I elected to purchase a used boat was price and I basically fished smaller bodies of water. After I fished a couple bass tournaments, I realized I needed a larger boat with more options and accessories.
One thing that helped me determine what my next boat would be was I joined a bass club and I had the opportunity to fish out of numerous boats and talk to the owners and gather opinions. I must admit that there were so-many choices it got very confusing. I saw some high-dollar boats that really impressed me and then again, there were some that did not impress me at all. I had watched advertisements on television and seen where they advertised “smooth rides, excellent quality, great customer service, etc.” and I was somewhat disappointed when I had the opportunity to actually ride in them and I soon realized that in really choppy water … none of them rode that good! (Having a history of lower back and hip issues, comfort was a high priority!) Some boats impressed me with designs, options available and one of the highest priced models on the marker had some of the cheapest atches and hold downs I had ever seen. One handle even busted when the owner opened the live well.
Trust me, I have fished out of Rangers, Stratos, Triton, Pro Craft, Phoenix, Skeeter, Jason, Hydra Sports, Monarks, Stinger, Nitro, Bumble Bee, Allsion and some models that are no longer being made and very few of them impressed me 100 percent. One particular boat was probably one of the highest advertised boats on the market and I liked everything about it except for the color. Now the color has nothing to do with how the boat will perform and in today’s standards, those bright, fluorescent colors are popular but it just didn’t appeal to me. I even had a company offer me a sponsorship[p on a boat and I spent time at the factory and I always dreamed of being fortunate enough to have a sponsorship boat. They explained to me how this boat was the fastest running, best handling boat on the market and they predicted it would soon be the Number One selling bass boat available. They took me out on the lake for a test run and that was the worst riding boat I’d ever been in. It beat me to death. For a 20-foot bass boat, it was not impressive. The hardware, such as lid handles, tie-downs, etc, were cheap quality. The chrome was peeling off and the gauges in the console were mixed matched and again low quality, the boat handled like an Army “Deuce and a Half’ truck.
The factory representative told me I could get my choice of outboard motors but they had to be made outside the USA and I did not like that choice. I could have my choice of color combinations of the boat, carpet and seats and I was not impressed with the carpeting or the design and fabric of the seats. I could use the boat free for one year and then at the end of that year, I had to either buy the boat or sell it. I am not a boat salesman and even though that one year free deal sounded great, I did not like the boat and at the end of that year, I would have to try to sell it and I would have to lie about how great the boat was and how much I liked the boat and I was not interested in doing that so I graciously declined the sponsorship offer. (I caught a lot of opinions on notaccepting the offer but oh well.”)
Buying a bass boat is not as easy as many people think it is, but I tell everyone to buy what you like regardless of other opinions. You will be the person responsible for making the payments each month and you will be the person paying for the maintenance so you buy the boat you want. It is great to ask questions especially about customer service. A boat is a lot of fun and you can enjoy it with your family and make memories. In my opinion, there is no perfect boat for everyone.
