One of the smartest things I ever started doing was keeping a journal of my outdoor experiences. The information I recorded, turns out, contained some very valuable information. I use this journal quite often and it has more than once given me insight and suggestions on what I needed to do to increase my odds for success while hunting and fishing.
Keeping a journal can be time consuming and require dedication to details, but when things seem to be going wrong, I have simply reviewed some of the past situations and concentrated on duplicating what I had recorded from past experience and it’s had make a huge difference in my approach.
It used to be that I spent a lot of time writing and recording the information in a tablet, but with the modern advancements in electronics, I simply create a file on my computer and whenever I want to review the files, I simply click on my files and there is all the information for me to review. I record everything that I believe will be needed whether I am fishing or hunting. I leave very little unrecorded.
I always record the date, time and location of the event. For fishing, I record the location of the lake, time of day I started fishing, weather conditions whether it was sunshine, cloudy, rainy and wind direction and speed. I also like to record air temperature and water temperature and species of fish I am trying to catch. I also record all species of fish caught, depth of water the catch occurred and the bait or lure used. I feel this information can be extremely useful in the future, especially if I am going to be fishing the location again. I can look at my files and plan in advance a “game plan” that should provide me with a slight advantage. Over the years of bass fishing in tournaments all over the Midwest, I have gathered quite a bit of information in my fishing files and I can often times ”select a pattern” for fishing by matching the conditions of being there previously.
The same thing applies for deer hunting. I record the area I am hunting with the date, time of hunt, stand location, air temperature, weather conditions – like warm, cool, cold, windy, calm, sunny, overcast, raining – and I also include what crops are in the fields because the farmers rotate one crop to another year to year. I also record any deer sightings with time seen, direction of travel what trails the deer were using, I also like to record acorn availability. I have some files from hunting in Indiana, Michigan, Wisconsin, Minnesota, Pennsylvania, Ohio, Kentucky, and Illinois and I update those files frequently with any and all changes in the area. For instance, a few of my favorite places are no longer hunt accessible due to progress and one spot is now a mall, another spot is a new car lot and another has been turned into a camp ground.
I told a couple of my friends about my journal and files and they thought it was too much effort and they decided not to consider doing the same thing, but all I can say it has helped me out numerous times through the years. They often ask me, “How do you know what the fish want?” or “How do you continue to take deer year after year?” Well, I have always tried to put the odds in my favor to increase my success while fishing and hunting. If I am going to take time away from my family, I need to spend that time wisely and all that recorded information in my journal and files points me in the right direction. Anything you do in life requires time and dedication. And success requires a lot of effort. I figure while a lot of anglers and hunters are making excuses for not catching fish or tagging a deer, I can be eating fish and loving that tender venison. Hope you give this suggestion some serious consideration.
