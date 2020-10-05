Orville W. Crews, 83, of Huntington, died October 2, 2020.
Visitations were held from 10:00 am – 12:00 pm Monday, October 5, 2020 at Bailey-Love Mortuary, 35 West Park Drive, Huntington, IN. Funeral services were held at 12:00 pm Monday, October 5, 2020 at Bailey-Love Mortuary, Pastor Brunk Conley officiated. Military Honors were provided by VFW Post #2689 of Huntington. There was a one hour of visitation prior to the service. Burial will be in Star of Hope Cemetery in Huntington at a later date.
Preferred memorials to Cancer Services of Huntington County, in care of Bailey-Love Mortuary.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.